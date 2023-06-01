This budget will be for the poor; social safety net to get boost: Finance minister

The budget for the fiscal year 2023-2024 will be for the poor, and the social safety net will get a boost, said Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal today.

"Budget will be for the poor. There is no special pressure this time. The social safety net is increasing in a big way this time," the finance minister told journalists before heading to the Jatiya Sangsad to present the national budget on Thursday (1 June.)

"Government does not want to achieve anything by impoverishing anyone," he added.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal will place a national budget of over Tk7.61 lakh crore for the next fiscal year (FY24) at the Jatiya Sangsad with a major focus on containing inflation, generating jobs, efforts towards building a 'Smart Bangladesh' and addressing the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution (4IR).

The possible budget size of Tk7,61,785 crore would mainly aim at taming inflation alongside the higher GDP growth trajectory.