This budget will be for the poor; social safety net to get boost: Finance minister

Budget

TBS Report
01 June, 2023, 11:30 am
Last modified: 01 June, 2023, 12:15 pm

Related News

This budget will be for the poor; social safety net to get boost: Finance minister

TBS Report
01 June, 2023, 11:30 am
Last modified: 01 June, 2023, 12:15 pm
Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

The budget for the fiscal year 2023-2024 will be for the poor, and the social safety net will get a boost, said Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal today.

"Budget will be for the poor. There is no special pressure this time. The social safety net is increasing in a big way this time," the finance minister told journalists before heading to the Jatiya Sangsad to present the national budget on Thursday (1 June.)

"Government does not want to achieve anything by impoverishing anyone," he added. 

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal will place a national budget of over Tk7.61 lakh crore for the next fiscal year (FY24) at the Jatiya Sangsad with a major focus on containing inflation, generating jobs, efforts towards building a 'Smart Bangladesh' and addressing the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution (4IR).

The possible budget size of Tk7,61,785 crore would mainly aim at taming inflation alongside the higher GDP growth trajectory.

Economy / Top News

BUDGET FY2024 / Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal / Bangladesh National Budget 2023-24

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Runaway non-food inflation remains the bigger culprit, but unchecked

17h | Panorama
There are more than 20 similar shops on Nilkhet footpath that sell tea, biscuits, crockeries, kitchenwares, bedsheets, mats, manicure sets, etc and all carry the logos and marks of different medicines and pharmaceutical companies in Bangladesh. Photo: Noor A Alam

Uncovering a treasure trove of pharma co gifts in Nilkhet's footpaths

1d | Panorama
Olivier De Schutter. Sketch: TBS

The low-wage specialisation niche in Bangladesh is not a long-term solution: UN Special Rapporteur

1d | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Jahangirnagar University: A building on its way up, a greenery on its way out

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Assassination plan for Queen Elizabeth revealed by the FBI

Assassination plan for Queen Elizabeth revealed by the FBI

1h | TBS Stories
Scope for investment in saving tools to squeeze further as govt cuts borrowing target by 49%

Scope for investment in saving tools to squeeze further as govt cuts borrowing target by 49%

19h | TBS Insight
Ukraine trying to frighten Russians?

Ukraine trying to frighten Russians?

19h | TBS World
Is MS Dhoni retiring?

Is MS Dhoni retiring?

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers

2
Photo: TBS
Energy

Wind power feeds national grid for first time Friday

3
Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner
Bangladesh

Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner

4
Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration
Budget

Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration

5
File Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

US govt's new visa policy does not bother Bangladesh government: Shahriar Alam

6
Bus rams Pak deputy high commissioner's car in B'baria
Bangladesh

Bus rams Pak deputy high commissioner's car in B'baria