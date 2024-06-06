Budget strategy to tame inflation

To fight inflation, the government aims to reduce budget expenditure, discourage important expenditures and go for austerity steps besides applying monetary tools, Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali said while placing his proposed budget for the next fiscal year.

"We will follow fiscal consolidation as well as reduction of budget deficit, we will continue belt-tightening measures, even if on a limited scale for the upcoming fiscal year," he said.

"However, if this approach is continued for the long term, growth rate may slow down.

"Therefore, our goal will be to increase government spending gradually in the second half of the upcoming fiscal year," he said.

He, however, admitted that this will be possible if revenue realisation increases and to this end, emphasis has been laid on removing tax exemptions gradually.

Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali is unveiling the Tk7.97 lakh crore proposed national budget for the fiscal year 2024-25.

He is announcing the largest-ever budget for Bangladesh before the Parliament today (6 June), a long way from the first budget of Tk786 crore placed by Tajuddin Ahmad for the FY1972-73.

Earlier in May, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had given the nod to the budget size.

This is the country's 54th budget and the 25th of the Awami League (AL) government in six terms. This budget will also be the 21st under the rule of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in different terms.

The theme of the budget for the next fiscal year is "Pledge towards building a happy, prosperous, developed and smart Bangladesh" in pursuit of turning the country's economy into its previous sound state.