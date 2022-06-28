Budget proposals to hurt Digital Bangladesh: Tech entrepreneurs

Budget

Mahfuz Ullah Babu
28 June, 2022, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 28 June, 2022, 03:05 pm

Related News

Budget proposals to hurt Digital Bangladesh: Tech entrepreneurs

ICT products and services are the country’s Product of the Year for 2022

Mahfuz Ullah Babu
28 June, 2022, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 28 June, 2022, 03:05 pm
Infographic: TBS
Infographic: TBS

The budget proposals to impose more tariffs on key ICT products and Internet data would hurt the progress of Digital Bangladesh, technology entrepreneurs said in a post-budget webinar hosted by The Business Standard.

"Computer hardware is the capital machineries for the IT and IT-enabled services (ITES) sectors, while Internet data is their raw material," said AKM Fahim Mashroor, former president of the Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS) and the co-founder of Bdjobs, Ajkerdeal and Delivery Tiger.

Like in other industries, price hike of equipment and raw material would hurt technology sectors, he added.

BASIS President Russel T Ahmed said it was unfortunate that the tariff blow came in a year when the prime minister had announced ICT products and services as the Product of the Year for 2022.

Noting the positives in the government's fiscal instance, the ICT entrepreneurs urged for greater interaction between industry and revenue officials to better understand the industry dynamics.

Terming "Made in Bangladesh" everyone's emotion, the speakers said it was understandable that the government thought of market protection for local hardware manufacturers and slapped additional tax on imported devices. They, however, said the government might have missed how much of the market demand the local manufacturers could meet.

The hardware and data tariffs would widen the digital divide which was apparent during the lockdowns, said Fahim Mashroor.

He pointed out that the tech industry is helping solve a huge problem for Bangladesh - graduate unemployment - alongside saving and even earning foreign currencies in the IT and ITES sectors.

The government offered some fiscal benefits to the startup industry, including extending the loss carryforward period to up to nine years, reducing topline tax and easier options for tax returns, but again missed the industry dynamics.

Giving an example, speakers said the government meant to offer benefits to the younger homegrown startups instead of global giants and made the startups older than five years or a subsidiary of any company ineligible for the benefits.

But, no one considered the industry reality that even local startups need a foreign holding company in Singapore or other major global centres to avail venture capital funding.

Neither homegrown startups like Chaldal, Pathao, Sohoz, nor international ones like Foodpanda would be benefitted by the budget, said the speakers.

E-commerce, despite having a huge potential, is still suffering from a lack of a supportive ecosystem where last-mile delivery is an important part.

Rural online orders are facing the hurdle of high delivery cost – as high as Tk150 for a small parcel.

Fahim Mashroor said the industry requested reducing the 15% value added tax (VAT) on delivery charges, but it was ignored in the proposed budget for 2022-23.

Russel T Ahmed said the industry was looking forward to more supportive measures in the budget, but were left shocked by the tariff hike.

He reiterated that the National Board of Revenue should hear from the industry in depth over the year instead of the formal meetings before the budget.

Foodpanda Managing Director and e-Commerce Association of Bangladesh Director Syeda Ambareen Reza said devices and data are the most essential things for the consumers, entrepreneurs and workers of the technology-enabled sectors and these should be made affordable first, before talking about the other problems.

Bangladesh / Economy / Top News

Tech Entrepreneurs / tech / Budget 2022-23

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Abortion is a part of healthcare. Photo: Bloomberg

Abortion is healthcare and women’s rights are human rights

2h | Panorama
Prashanta Kumar Banerjee. Sketch: TBS

'Public Asset Management Company can be an additional tool to curb bad loans'

3h | Interviews
Aid boats navigate through the different waters of Jamalganj Upazila, giving aid to flood victims. Photo: Masum Billah

Bandits, hunger and snakes: Flood victims pass sleepless nights

5h | Panorama
Redmi 10C- Best Budget smartphone with one (big) compromise

Redmi 10C- Best Budget smartphone with one (big) compromise

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Social groups of Dhaka University stand beside the flood affected

Social groups of Dhaka University stand beside the flood affected

17m | Videos
Ways to earn extra income in student life

Ways to earn extra income in student life

5h | Videos
The dormant south is ablaze with new possibilities

The dormant south is ablaze with new possibilities

18h | Videos
Russian missiles strike Kyiv

Russian missiles strike Kyiv

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

2
Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy
Habitat

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture

3
Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2
Bangladesh

Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2

4
Photo: Courtesy
Corporates

Gree AC being used in all parts of Padma Bridge project

5
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Gains from Padma Bridge to cross $10b, hope experts

6
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Motorcycles banned on Padma Bridge 