Budget made keeping common people in mind: Obaidul Quader

TBS Report
01 June, 2023, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 01 June, 2023, 07:00 pm

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader
Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said the proposed budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year has been prepared keeping in mind the common people.

"We have crossed the first step of the journey towards Sonar Bangla. It is a crisis recovery budget. This is the main point," Quader said during a media briefing on the proposed budget 2023-24 in the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban area on Thursday (1 June).

In response to a question from journalists, he said, "The price of goods is decreasing now."

Asked about the measures being taken to break syndicates, he said, "Bangladesh is turning around. Commodity prices have now started falling in several areas. The budget was made in such a way that people's suffering will be eased. The price of goods will be within the purchasing power of people."

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal placed the national budget of over Tk7.61 lakh crore for the next fiscal year (FY24) at the Jatiya Sangsad with a major focus on containing inflation, generating jobs, efforts towards building a 'Smart Bangladesh' and addressing the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution (4IR).

The possible budget size of Tk7,61,785 crore mainly aims at taming inflation alongside the higher GDP growth trajectory.

