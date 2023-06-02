Budget has no specific directions for garment sector: BGMEA president

Budget

TBS Report
02 June, 2023, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 02 June, 2023, 08:12 pm

Related News

Budget has no specific directions for garment sector: BGMEA president

TBS Report
02 June, 2023, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 02 June, 2023, 08:12 pm
Budget has no specific directions for garment sector: BGMEA president

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Faruque Hassan said the proposed budget has no specific directions for the export-oriented textile and ready-made garment (RMG) sector.

He said, "There was not any direction for the textile and readymade garment in the budget speech for FY24, despite proposing to reintroduce their source tax at a 0.5% as like fiscal year 2021-22."

However, the National Board of Revenue had set the rate at 1% from the fiscal year 2022-23.

He made this observation at a post budget reaction press conference in the capital on Friday.

Faruque said the apparel sector is struggling to survive due to low export earnings and slow down due to the ongoing global economic crisis.

Economy / RMG

RMG / BUDGET FY2024 / Bangladesh National Budget 2023-24

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Md Adnan Khairullah

Above six thousand metres

1d | Features
Photo: Collected

Al Faya, one grain at a time

1d | Explorer
Illustration: TBS

Runaway non-food inflation remains the bigger culprit, but unchecked

2d | Panorama
There are more than 20 similar shops on Nilkhet footpath that sell tea, biscuits, crockeries, kitchenwares, bedsheets, mats, manicure sets, etc and all carry the logos and marks of different medicines and pharmaceutical companies in Bangladesh. Photo: Noor A Alam

Uncovering a treasure trove of pharma co gifts in Nilkhet's footpaths

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

'Hip Hop Night' organized by EMK Centre

'Hip Hop Night' organized by EMK Centre

1h | TBS Stories
Budget impacted market within one day?

Budget impacted market within one day?

7h | TBS Economy
Azam Khan's entire life is like a story

Azam Khan's entire life is like a story

2h | TBS Entertainment
Budget reflects IMF conditions

Budget reflects IMF conditions

10h | TBS Economy

Most Read

1
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

2
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers

3
Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner
Bangladesh

Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner

4
Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid
Energy

Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid

5
Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration
Budget

Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration

6
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study