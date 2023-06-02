Budget has no specific directions for garment sector: BGMEA president

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Faruque Hassan said the proposed budget has no specific directions for the export-oriented textile and ready-made garment (RMG) sector.

He said, "There was not any direction for the textile and readymade garment in the budget speech for FY24, despite proposing to reintroduce their source tax at a 0.5% as like fiscal year 2021-22."

However, the National Board of Revenue had set the rate at 1% from the fiscal year 2022-23.

He made this observation at a post budget reaction press conference in the capital on Friday.

Faruque said the apparel sector is struggling to survive due to low export earnings and slow down due to the ongoing global economic crisis.