Budget FY25: Tk11,270 crore proposed for shipping ministry

TBS Report
06 June, 2024, 05:15 pm
The government has allocated Tk11,270 crore for the Ministry of Shipping in the proposed budget for FY2024-25.

Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali proposed the allocation while placing the budget for 2024-2025 fiscal year in the parliament today (6 June).

The allocation for the shipping ministry is Tk3,426 (30.39%) crore more than the last revised budget.

This time, Tk10,373 crore has been proposed for the development expenditure while the rest Tk897 crore as operating cost. 

Revised budget for 2023-24 fiscal year was Tk7,844 crore, including Tk7,034 crore as development expenditure and Tk810 crore operating cost.
 

