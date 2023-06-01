Budget FY2024: Tk1,78,241 crore duty rebate announced

Budget

TBS Report
01 June, 2023, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 01 June, 2023, 05:04 pm

Budget FY2024: Tk1,78,241 crore duty rebate announced

TBS Report
01 June, 2023, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 01 June, 2023, 05:04 pm
Budget FY2024: Tk1,78,241 crore duty rebate announced

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has proposed Tk1,78,241 crore tax rebate for FY 2023-2024.

During his budget speech for FY 2023-24, the finance minister said "Direct Tax Expenditure" means rebates, discounts, exemptions, reduced rates of taxation and exclusion of income from computing total taxable income.

He stated that the "Direct Tax Expenditure" will also be included in the total subsidy along with other subsidies of the government.

"Taking into account the projected total GDP size of 2023-2024, the total amount of projected 'Direct Tax Expenditure' for the current financial year will be Tk1,78,241 crore," Kamal said.

Adding the estimated subsidy amount to this brings the total subsidy amount to Tk2,89,228 crore, the finance minister said.
 

BUDGET FY2024 / Bangladesh National Budget 2023-24

