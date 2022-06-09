A budget for Covid-19 recovery: Obaidul Quader

Awami League General Secretary and Minister for Road Transport and Bridges Obaidul Quader said on Thursday that the proposed budget is 'a budget for Covid-19 recovery'.

The national budget for fiscal year FY2022-23 (FY23) accommodates measures to support the sustainable Covid recovery through Social Safety Net Programme (SSNP) and Stimulus Packages, he said.

"Allocation for social safety net programmes have increased by Tk7,000 crore compared to the previous years, making the budget a pro-poor and pro-public one," Obaidul Quader said.

"Special attention have also been given to the middle class and entrepreneurs," he added.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has placed the Tk6,78,064 crore national budget for FY23 at Jatiya Sangsad with top priority of safeguarding marginal people from inflation fuelled by the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

This is the fourth budget of the third consecutive term of the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and also the overall 51st budget of the country.

The proposed budget is Tk74,383 crore higher than the original budget size for the FY2021-22 fiscal year, which was Tk6,03,681 crore.

