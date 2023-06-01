Budget 2023-24: Tk88,161 crore proposed for education sector

Budget

TBS Report
01 June, 2023, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 01 June, 2023, 04:27 pm

Related News

Budget 2023-24: Tk88,161 crore proposed for education sector

TBS Report
01 June, 2023, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 01 June, 2023, 04:27 pm
Budget 2023-24: Tk88,161 crore proposed for education sector

The budget allocation for the education sector has been increased by around 25.04% in the proposed budget for FY 2023-24.

In the proposed budget, the government has allotted Tk88,161 crore in total for the education sector.

The amount was Tk70,507 crore in the revised budget of FY23. The new budget is Tk17,665 crore more than the revised budget. 

According to the budget speech, the finance minister proposed to allocate Tk. 34,722 crore for primary and mass education, which was Tk. 31,761 crore in FY2022-23.

He proposed to allocate Tk. 42,838 crore to the secondary and higher education sector in the new budget, which was Tk. 39,961 crore in fiscal year FY 2022-23.

Tk 10,602 crore in FY2023-24 58 for Technical and Madrasa Education Division, which was Tk.9,727 crore in FY 2022-23.

In the next financial year 2023-24, a total of 4,000 people including education managers and teachers will be trained through 90 training courses and 15 research programmes will be conducted on education and teacher training.
 

Economy / Education

BUDGET FY2024 / Bangladesh National Budget 2023-24

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Runaway non-food inflation remains the bigger culprit, but unchecked

21h | Panorama
There are more than 20 similar shops on Nilkhet footpath that sell tea, biscuits, crockeries, kitchenwares, bedsheets, mats, manicure sets, etc and all carry the logos and marks of different medicines and pharmaceutical companies in Bangladesh. Photo: Noor A Alam

Uncovering a treasure trove of pharma co gifts in Nilkhet's footpaths

1d | Panorama
Olivier De Schutter. Sketch: TBS

The low-wage specialisation niche in Bangladesh is not a long-term solution: UN Special Rapporteur

2d | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Jahangirnagar University: A building on its way up, a greenery on its way out

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Assassination plan for Queen Elizabeth revealed by the FBI

Assassination plan for Queen Elizabeth revealed by the FBI

5h | TBS Stories
Scope for investment in saving tools to squeeze further as govt cuts borrowing target by 49%

Scope for investment in saving tools to squeeze further as govt cuts borrowing target by 49%

23h | TBS Insight
Ukraine trying to frighten Russians?

Ukraine trying to frighten Russians?

23h | TBS World
Is MS Dhoni retiring?

Is MS Dhoni retiring?

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers

2
Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner
Bangladesh

Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner

3
Photo: TBS
Energy

Wind power feeds national grid for first time Friday

4
Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration
Budget

Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration

5
File Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

US govt's new visa policy does not bother Bangladesh government: Shahriar Alam

6
Bus rams Pak deputy high commissioner's car in B'baria
Bangladesh

Bus rams Pak deputy high commissioner's car in B'baria