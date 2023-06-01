Budget 2023-24: Tk88,161 crore proposed for education sector

The budget allocation for the education sector has been increased by around 25.04% in the proposed budget for FY 2023-24.

In the proposed budget, the government has allotted Tk88,161 crore in total for the education sector.

The amount was Tk70,507 crore in the revised budget of FY23. The new budget is Tk17,665 crore more than the revised budget.

According to the budget speech, the finance minister proposed to allocate Tk. 34,722 crore for primary and mass education, which was Tk. 31,761 crore in FY2022-23.

He proposed to allocate Tk. 42,838 crore to the secondary and higher education sector in the new budget, which was Tk. 39,961 crore in fiscal year FY 2022-23.

Tk 10,602 crore in FY2023-24 58 for Technical and Madrasa Education Division, which was Tk.9,727 crore in FY 2022-23.

In the next financial year 2023-24, a total of 4,000 people including education managers and teachers will be trained through 90 training courses and 15 research programmes will be conducted on education and teacher training.

