BNCA concerned over proposed vat withdrawal on polythene

Bangladesh Nature Conservation Alliance (BNCA) has expressed concern over the proposal of withdrawing the 5% supplementary duty on all types of polythene bags, plastic bags and wrappers in the budget for FY2022-23.

If this proposal is implemented, the price of polythene bags will fall which will increase the use of this banned material in the country, says BNCA, an alliance of 33 environmental organisations.

Polythene is extremely harmful for the environment.

BNCA thinks that the proposal to withdraw the supplementary duty on polythene - which was imposed in the last fiscal - is self-contradictory when the government and various government agencies have been speaking out against the use of harmful polythene.

The situation of environmental pollution is terrible in Bangladesh. Polythene is a non-decomposable product which is seriously impacting the environment of the country.

Bangladesh enacted a law in 2002 banning the use of polythene bags, but this time the proposed budget is encouraging its use, opines BNCA.

The Bangladesh Nature Conservation Alliance is demanding the government to (1) reconsider its proposal to repeal the supplementary duty on polythene, (2) to implement the law banning polythene and plastics harmful to the environment and to take appropriate steps to stop the use of polythene, and (3) to bring all the industries which are harmful to the environment under taxation and to encourage the environment friendly industries by giving incentives.

