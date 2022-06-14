BNCA concerned over proposed vat withdrawal on polythene

Budget

TBS Report
14 June, 2022, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 14 June, 2022, 02:16 pm

Related News

BNCA concerned over proposed vat withdrawal on polythene

TBS Report
14 June, 2022, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 14 June, 2022, 02:16 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Bangladesh Nature Conservation Alliance (BNCA) has expressed concern over the proposal of withdrawing the 5% supplementary duty on all types of polythene bags, plastic bags and wrappers in the budget for FY2022-23.

If this proposal is implemented, the price of polythene bags will fall which will increase the use of this banned material in the country, says BNCA, an alliance of 33 environmental organisations.

Polythene is extremely harmful for the environment.

BNCA thinks that the proposal to withdraw the supplementary duty on polythene - which was imposed in the last fiscal - is self-contradictory when the government and various government agencies have been speaking out against the use of harmful polythene.

The situation of environmental pollution is terrible in Bangladesh. Polythene is a non-decomposable product which is seriously impacting the environment of the country.

Bangladesh enacted a law in 2002 banning the use of polythene bags, but this time the proposed budget is encouraging its use, opines BNCA.

The Bangladesh Nature Conservation Alliance is demanding the government to (1) reconsider its proposal to repeal the supplementary duty on polythene, (2) to implement the law banning polythene and plastics harmful to the environment and to take appropriate steps to stop the use of polythene, and (3) to bring all the industries which are harmful to the environment under taxation and to encourage the environment friendly industries by giving incentives.
 

Economy / Top News

Budget 2022-23 / polythene / plastic

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sandhani President Professor Dr Mohammad Tosaddeque Hossain Siddiqui. Sketch: TBS

‘An app carrying blood type data should be launched to protect life’ 

6h | Panorama
The front balcony has French-style coupled-columns on the first floor. Photo: Wikimedia

Balihar Rajbari: A 350 year old window into the past

7h | Habitat
TransEnd helped trans women in Khagan, Birulia to set up their own beauty parlour. Photo: Courtesy

TransEnd: Shaping an inclusive society

8h | Panorama
The pandemic could finally turn remote work into a permanent reality but managers are eager for a return to office. Photo: Bloomberg

Elon Musk’s futurist bookshelf needs Alvin Toffler 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Whose job is to be a drawing model !

Whose job is to be a drawing model !

1h | Videos
What happens when husband is termed 'brother'!

What happens when husband is termed 'brother'!

18h | Videos
Ukraine fears losing Western aid

Ukraine fears losing Western aid

19h | Videos
The way the Padma Bridge was built overcoming various obstacles

The way the Padma Bridge was built overcoming various obstacles

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani

2
Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor
Banking

Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

4
Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble
Banking

Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble

5
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Economy

Padma Bridge: A $500m boost to commercial vehicle market

6
Prices up, prices down: Cars, laptop computers to cost more
Budget

Prices up, prices down: Cars, laptop computers to cost more