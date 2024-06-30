Ban on foreign travel, new car purchases to extend for govt employees in FY25

Budget

Abul Kashem
30 June, 2024, 11:35 am
Last modified: 30 June, 2024, 01:56 pm

Related News

Ban on foreign travel, new car purchases to extend for govt employees in FY25

Abul Kashem
30 June, 2024, 11:35 am
Last modified: 30 June, 2024, 01:56 pm

In a move to continue managing the nation's finances, the Ministry of Finance will extend the ban on foreign travel and new car purchases for government employees for the upcoming fiscal year 2024-25. This applies to both development and operating budgets.

The ministry's Finance Division will issue a formal notification in early July, outlining the specific restrictions. These may include limitations on honoraria for construction work, land acquisition, training, and meetings in both development and operational sectors. 

However, expenditures on petrol, oil, lubricants, and electricity will not be restricted.

The ban on government-funded foreign travel strictly applies to trips financed by government resources. All foreign travel, workshops, and seminars funded under the operating and development budgets will be halted. Essential foreign travel may still be approved on a limited basis by appropriate authorities.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

However, government employees will still be permitted to take part in foreign training sponsored by foreign governments, institutions, and development partners. 

They can also enroll in government-funded or development partner-funded foreign study programmes, including Masters and PhD courses under scholarships and fellowships offered by universities worldwide.

Skilled officials, including those directly involved, can travel overseas to inspect and monitor the quality of goods and services financed by suppliers, contractors, and consulting firms.

Despite the ban on car purchases for government employees this fiscal year, the government's purchase committee has approved the acquisition of 261 cars for district and upazila executive officers.

The finance minister announced in the upcoming fiscal year 2024-25 budget speech that austerity measures will continue on a limited scale, with plans for a gradual easing. 

Regarding sectors affected by austerity, a finance division official told The Business Standard that the ban on purchasing new cars, watercraft, and aircraft for government use will persist. Additionally, the prohibition on government-funded foreign travel remains in place.

"There may be some relaxation in the current ban on construction and land acquisition expenditures. Although savings from government officials' honorariums for training and meetings are minimal, restrictions may still be imposed to reinforce the concept of austerity," the official explained, noting that decisions will be finalised by 30 June.

Due to a relatively constrained budget this year, there will be fewer opportunities for austerity measures. 

In the current fiscal year, the finance ministry mandated using a maximum of 80% of the allocation for petrol, oil, and lubricants, and 75% for electricity bills. However, there will be no such restrictions on these allocations in the upcoming fiscal year.

The finance division official explained that despite directives to limit fuel and electricity spending to 80% of the allocated budget, this has not been feasible due to rising fuel and electricity prices. Although electricity consumption has decreased by 20% from last year, higher prices have led to increased bills. 

Moreover, frequent power outages necessitate the use of generators in government offices, further driving up costs. As a result, the entire allocation for petrol, oil, lubricant, and electricity bills can be utilised in the new fiscal year.

Since the Covid-19 pandemic, the government has maintained an austerity policy. The finance ministry has tightened these measures due to a dollar crisis following the Ukraine-Russia war, alongside a shortfall in revenue collection compared to targets. 

However, before the last national election, the government eased austerity measures for the Annual Development Programme.

Officials from the finance ministry reported savings of about Tk15,000 crore in fiscal year 2022-23 due to these austerity measures. Specific savings for the current fiscal year are yet to be determined. 

The budget summary for fiscal year 2024-25 indicates that, in line with the government's austerity policy and to prioritise sectoral funding, investment in shares and equity has been reduced by Tk13,715 crore in the revised budget for fiscal year 2023-24 compared to the original allocation.

Economy / Top News

Foreign travel / Car purchase / FY25 / Govt Employees

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

A new board game reimagines the Battle of Palashi

1h | Panorama
The slum area is gradually extending towards the Gulshan Lake side by land reclamation and filling the waterbody with waste. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

The tale of Korail, a city inside a city

1d | Panorama
How Bangladeshis being 'scapegoated' ahead of UK election

How Bangladeshis being 'scapegoated' ahead of UK election

2d | Panorama
Sajib Ranjan Biswas (left) and Rajesh Saha create sound effects for a movie scene at their Cowbell Studio. The duo represents the new generation of Foley artists in Bangladesh, striving to elevate the art form in the digital age. Photo: Courtesy

The art of Foley: Crafting cinematic soundscapes at FDC

2d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Barrister Suman files GD seeking security

Barrister Suman files GD seeking security

52m | Videos
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma announced retirement from T20

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma announced retirement from T20

1h | Videos
In 24 years remittances sent by foreigners increased 37.25 times

In 24 years remittances sent by foreigners increased 37.25 times

3h | Videos
VW to invest up to $5bn in Tesla rival Rivian

VW to invest up to $5bn in Tesla rival Rivian

5h | Videos