Awami League, affiliated orgs bring out rallies welcoming budget FY24

Budget

TBS Report
01 June, 2023, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 01 June, 2023, 07:39 pm

Awami League, affiliated orgs bring out rallies welcoming budget FY24

The ruling Awami League and its affiliated organisations including student wing Chhatra League brought out processions in the capital to welcome the proposed budget for FY2023-24.

Dhaka Metropolitan South Awami League staged a rally in front of the party's head office at 23 Bangabandhu Avenue on Thursday (1 June) afternoon.

Dhaka Metropolitan South Awami League president Abu Ahmed Mannafi, vice-president Hedayetul Islam Swapan, general secretary Md Humayun Kabir, Joint General Secretary Mohiuddin Mahi, Organising Secretaris Golam Ashraf Talukdar and Golam Sarwar Kabir, Publicity and Publication Secretary Chowdhury Saifunnabi Sagar and other leaders of the metropolis were present. 

They thanked and congratulated Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for giving a people-oriented budget.

Meanwhile, Awami League's affiliated organisation Krishak Kendriya League Committee held a procession in front of the party's head office at 23 Bangabandhu Avenue welcoming the budget. 

Central and metropolitan leaders of Krishak League, including president of Krishak League, agriculturist Sameer Chand and general secretary advocate Umm Kulsoom Smriti, participated.

The Central Swechchha Sebok League led by Acting president Gazi Mejbaul Hossain Sacchu and general secretary Afzalur Rahman Babu took out a procession welcoming the proposed budget. 

Also, President of Dhaka Metropolitan South Swechchha Sebok League Kamrul Hasan Ripon welcomed the budget.

In addition, Awami League's student wing Bangladesh Chhatra League held a rally on Dhaka University campus. It was attended by the BCL President Saddam Hussain and General Secretary Sheikh Wali Asif Inan.

