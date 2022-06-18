Anti-tobacco leaders for raising prices of tobacco products in final budget 

Mentioning that the proposed budget will make tobacco products more affordable and increase health risk, anti-tobacco leaders recommended increasing the prices of cigarettes and other tobacco products in the final budget.

They came up with the proposal at a post-budget press conference jointly organised by PROGGA (Knowledge for Progress) and Anti-Tobacco Media Alliance (ATMA) held at the Nasrul Hamid Auditorium of the Dhaka Reporters Unity on Saturday (18 June), reads a press release.

Speakers said the proposed budget for FY 2022-23, if finally adopted and realised, will increase the use of cigarettes and other tobacco products among the poor and the youth.

"As the proposed budget has kept the supplementary duty unchanged and failed to introduce specific tax system, the opportunity for tobacco companies to exponentially expand their profit remains wide open," said the media release.

It was informed in the press conference that the proposed budget raises the price for low-tier cigarettes by only 2.56%. Seventy-five percent of all cigarette smokers are users of low-tier cigarettes, most of whom belong to the poor and the youth demographic categories. The medium, high, and premium tiers have seen a 3.17%, 8.82%, and 5.18% increase respectively.

Citing the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), speakers said that 2022 (provisional) has seen a 10 % increase in the National Per Capita Income (nominal) over the previous year. Compared to the increase in per capita income, the hike in cigarette price will only make cigarettes more affordable and particularly encourage the youth to light up.

Speakers presented a comparative analysis of the average prices of essential commodities in the four metropolitan cities of Bangladesh (Dhaka, Chattogram, Rajshahi, and Khulna), as published on a daily basis by the Department of Agricultural Marketing (DAM).

However, the price of low-tier cigarettes, which constitute 75% of the cigarette market, has seen a meagre 2.56% rise, and the prices of jarda, gul, and bidi have been kept unchanged.

As a result, tobacco products will become much cheaper compared to essential commodities, encouraging the youth and the poor to get hooked on this deadly addiction and putting public health in grave danger.

It was also discussed in the press conference that the supplementary duty on low-tier cigarettes has been kept unchanged at the existing 57% while the retail price has seen Tk 1 increase. Such an arrangement means that a significant portion of this additional revenue generated from this increase will be pocketed by tobacco companies.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that the supplementary duty be at least 70% of the retail price.

Speakers said ignoring the anti-tobacco organisations' demand to introduce specific supplementary duties will complicate revenue collection and allow tobacco companies to benefit from rampant tax evasion and other ways.

In his speech as the chief guest of the event, eminent economist and convener of the National Anti-Tobacco Platform, Dr Qazi Kholiquzzaman Ahmad said, "In the highly-used low-tier cigarettes, the price has been increased by only 10 paisa per stick. The prices of jarda, gul and bidi have not been increased at all. This will do nothing to reduce tobacco use. In contrast, if the government implements our proposals, it will exponentially increase revenue earning and facilitate in building a tobacco-free country."

Dr. Mahfuz Kabir, research director of Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies (BIISS), said, "The price of tobacco products should be hiked by imposing specific supplementary duty. It will reduce the complicacy in revenue collection, make it easier to predict revenue accumulation and above all, help National Board of Revenue to advance a step towards the implementation of a simple tobacco tax policy as declared by the honorable prime minister."

The following proposals have been presented in the press conference to be included in the final FY 2022-23 budget:

Cigarette: The retail price for 10 sticks of low-tier cigarettes should be set at Tk50, followed by Tk32.50 as specific supplementary duty (SD). In the medium-tier, the retail price should be set at Tk75 and Supplementary Duty at TK48.75. In the high and premium tier, the retail prices for 10 sticks each should be Tk120 and Tk150 respectively, and be followed by the specific supplementary duty of Tk78 ad Tk97.50 respectively.

Bidi: For non-filtered bidis, the retail price should be Tk25 for 25 sticks, followed by Tk11.25 as a specific supplementary tax. For filtered bidis, the retail price and specific supplementary duty for 20 sticks should be Tk20 and Tk9 respectively.

Jarda and Gul: The retail prices for 10 grams of jarda should be Tk45, followed by TK27 (60 percent) as a specific supplementary tax. For 10 grams of gul, the retail price should be TK25 and supplemented by Tk15 as a specific supplementary tax.

The event was attended by Dr Rumana Haq, professor of Department of Economics, University of Dhaka; Md Ataur Rahman, senior policy advisor at CTFK Bangladesh; Md Abdus Salam, grants manager at CTFK Bangladesh; Mortuza Haider Liton, convener of ATMA; ABM Zubair, executive director of PROGGA, and also leaders and representatives from different media and anti-tobacco organisations.

Nadira Kiron, Co-convener of ATMA, hosted the event while Md Hasan Shahriar, head of Tobacco Control, PROGGA, presented the budget analysis and demands.