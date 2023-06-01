8,835 flats to be constructed for government officials

The government plans to construct another 8,835 flats, integrated office buildings and dormitory buildings for government officials in 64 districts.

The housing facilities of the government employees will reach 15% once ongoing projects are completed, as informed during the budget speech today.

The move is part of the government's blueprint to increase the housing facility for government employees from the existing 8% to 40% as per the directives of the prime minister.

A total of 6,508 flats have been constructed for government officials and construction of 5,211 are in progress, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal said during the budget presentation before the Jatiya Sangsad on Thursday (1 June).

"Furthermore, in Sirajganj and Cumilla City Corporation, infrastructures are being built through which around 36,000 marginalised people and low-income earners will be benefited.

Besides, there is an initiative to set up four satellite cities in the vicinity of Dhaka city," the finance minister said.

In future, there are plans to build a 142-storey iconic tower with modern and aesthetic architecture to the east of Dhaka along with the construction of Bangabandhu Satellite City at both the ends of the Padma Multipurpose Bridge, he added.

A plan has been taken up to construct combined office buildings for various government entities functioning at the district level.

A notification has also been issued making it mandatory to use 100% environment-friendly materials and technology in all government construction and maintenance works by 2025.

