8,835 flats to be constructed for government officials

Budget

TBS Report
01 June, 2023, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 01 June, 2023, 06:06 pm

Related News

8,835 flats to be constructed for government officials

TBS Report
01 June, 2023, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 01 June, 2023, 06:06 pm
8,835 flats to be constructed for government officials

The government plans to construct another 8,835 flats, integrated office buildings and dormitory buildings for government officials in 64 districts.

The housing facilities of the government employees will reach 15% once ongoing projects are completed, as informed during the budget speech today. 

The move is part of the government's blueprint to increase the housing facility for government employees from the existing 8% to 40% as per the directives of the prime minister. 

A total of 6,508 flats have been constructed for government officials and construction of 5,211 are in progress, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal said during the budget presentation before the Jatiya Sangsad on Thursday (1 June).  

"Furthermore, in Sirajganj and Cumilla City Corporation, infrastructures are being built through which around 36,000 marginalised people and low-income earners will be benefited. 
Besides, there is an initiative to set up four satellite cities in the vicinity of Dhaka city," the finance minister said. 

In future, there are plans to build a 142-storey iconic tower with modern and aesthetic architecture to the east of Dhaka along with the construction of Bangabandhu Satellite City at both the ends of the Padma Multipurpose Bridge, he added. 
A plan has been taken up to construct combined office buildings for various government entities functioning at the district level. 

A notification has also been issued making it mandatory to use 100% environment-friendly materials and technology in all government construction and maintenance works by 2025. 
 

BUDGET FY2024 / Bangladesh National Budget 2023-24

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Md Adnan Khairullah

Above six thousand metres

44m | Features
Photo: Collected

Al Faya, one grain at a time

1h | Features
Illustration: TBS

Runaway non-food inflation remains the bigger culprit, but unchecked

23h | Panorama
There are more than 20 similar shops on Nilkhet footpath that sell tea, biscuits, crockeries, kitchenwares, bedsheets, mats, manicure sets, etc and all carry the logos and marks of different medicines and pharmaceutical companies in Bangladesh. Photo: Noor A Alam

Uncovering a treasure trove of pharma co gifts in Nilkhet's footpaths

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Assassination plan for Queen Elizabeth revealed by the FBI

Assassination plan for Queen Elizabeth revealed by the FBI

7h | TBS Stories
Scope for investment in saving tools to squeeze further as govt cuts borrowing target by 49%

Scope for investment in saving tools to squeeze further as govt cuts borrowing target by 49%

1d | TBS Insight
Ukraine trying to frighten Russians?

Ukraine trying to frighten Russians?

1d | TBS World
Is MS Dhoni retiring?

Is MS Dhoni retiring?

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers

2
Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner
Bangladesh

Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner

3
Photo: TBS
Energy

Wind power feeds national grid for first time Friday

4
Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration
Budget

Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration

5
File Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

US govt's new visa policy does not bother Bangladesh government: Shahriar Alam

6
Bus rams Pak deputy high commissioner's car in B'baria
Bangladesh

Bus rams Pak deputy high commissioner's car in B'baria