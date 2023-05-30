20% tax planned on interests on foreign loans

Foreign loans will be costlier further as the government is likely to impose a 20% tax on the interest against loans from external sources, according to finance ministry officials.

Such a move, if implemented in the upcoming FY2023-24, will increase the burden on businesses at a time when they are in a tight corner because of high production costs and a decline in demand, analysts and businessmen fear.

The upcoming budget plans to withdraw the existing facility of tax-free interest payment of foreign borrowings and make mandatory the deduction of tax at source (TDS) at 20% on the inter-company loan interest.

Besides, the government plans to ensure compliance with double tax avoidance agreements (DTAA).

On the other hand, the draft income tax law 2023, which will be placed in parliament on 4 June, plans to impose a tax on other incomes, which will not be set off against core business losses.

Finance ministry officials say the government plans to bring these changes to comply with the IMF prescriptions to improve the tax-GDP ratio.

The ministry officials further said under Section 56 of the draft income tax law, 20% tax will be deducted on all types of interests at source during payment.

The draft law will clarify the grey area, they said, adding that if the law is enacted, tax deduction at source on interest payment will be mandatory. If a company earns interest on inter-company loans, they should also pay tax, as per the new law.

On the other hand, many companies are showing losses when they make big profits from other income sources; the new law will also abolish this loss adjustment facility.

According to the sources, the income tax law is likely to be placed in parliament on 4 June.

Business leaders and experts mentioned that if the government takes such measures, they might affect the flow of money.

They also said this budgetary move will increase the cost of foreign loans. If the businesses have to pay extra on their income from other sources, it will create a burden for them.

Talking to The Business Standard, tax analyst Snehasish Barua said, "Withdrawal of tax exemption on interest income of foreign lenders will increase cost of a company, if the lender is not a wholly government-owned entity. Bangladesh is yet to sign a Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement with any lending country."

Generally, lending is the business of banks and NBFIs but inter-company loan is also legitimate if it is approved in the AGM. Now, TDS will be imposed if inter-company loans yield any interest.

Under the proposed law, the lending company will have to pay tax on its interest income while filing tax return, according to sources.

A company will have to pay tax after adjusting tax deducted by the borrower on interest income.

Snehasish, a founding partner at Snehasish Mahmud & Co, said, "Generally businesses save their income and invest in savings deposits for rainy days. Income from such deposits is now considered as income from other sources. Now, during rainy days this income is being used to meet up the expenses.

"As per the proposed act, if other income cannot be set off against business losses, businesses will have to pay extra tax on this income from other sources, which will create a burden for them."

Envoy textile mills founder and Chairman Kutubuddin Ahmed said, "We need a policy to encourage taking loans from foreign sources as we are passing a tough time over foreign currency reserves.

"If the government finally takes this decision, it will increase the capital expenditure as in most of cases we are using that fund for payment of capital machineries," he added.

According to Bangladesh Bank data, the country's gross external debt was $96.24billion until December 2022. Out of that, private sector's loans were $24.3 billion, of which, short term trade credit was over $11.15 billion.