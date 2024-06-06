20 projects proposed for development of youth and sports

The government has proposed 20 projects in the upcoming budget for the development of youth and sports.

A total of 13 projects for the construction and development of sports facilities are being implemented in FY2023-24, Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali said while placing the proposed budget for fiscal year 2024-25 (FY25) in the parliament today (6 June).

"One of the notable projects is 'Construction of Upazila Sheikh Russel Mini Stadium'. I am proposing 20 projects in the upcoming budget for the development of youth and sports," he said.

Besides, the minister stated that a talent hunt scheme is continuing under the supervision of experienced trainers in every division for developing the skill of sportspersons.

"To this end, long-term training is being provided to those talented sportspersons. The government is also providing sports gear and financial assistance regularly to sports federations, associations and agencies for arranging domestic and international sports events," he added.

Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali said the government is providing sports material and financial assistance to different sports clubs along with developing stadiums, gymnasiums, swimming pools and other related infrastructures to improve the quality of sports and related facilities.

Regarding the cultural issues, he said the National Library Policy, 2023 has been adopted which will play a leading role in developing knowledge-based enlightened society.

"To encourage the general public to read regularly, the infrastructural facilities of the public libraries across the country have been put in place," said the minister.

Side by side, other supports like automatic binding, electronic education system for the researchers and students are continuing, he added.

Moreover, the government is continuing its financial support to private libraries, insolvent cultural workers, cultural institutes and secondary educational institutes.