15% VAT may be imposed from July on metro rail tickets 

Budget

TBS Report
06 June, 2024, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2024, 09:11 pm

Related News

15% VAT may be imposed from July on metro rail tickets 

The VAT waiver is set to expire on 30 June, after which the fare will increase

TBS Report
06 June, 2024, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2024, 09:11 pm
File Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
File Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Metro rail fare is poised to get costlier from next month, as Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali did not make any comment about extending the existing 15% VAT waiver on the train tickets while presenting the proposed budget for fiscal year 2024-25 today (6 June).

The VAT waiver is set to expire on 30 June, after which the fare will increase.

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) proposed to impose VAT on metro rail tickets from the beginning of 2023.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

On 22 January 2023, Customs, Excise & VAT Commissionerate, Dhaka (South) Commissioner Showkat Ali sent a letter to Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) calling for the imposition of VAT.

There were several meetings between NBR and metro rail authorities in this regard. Eventually, the NBR backed off from imposing VAT.

In May 2023, NBR issued a notification stating that VAT on metro rail tickets will be waived until June 2024.

Metro rail fare / Bangladesh National Budget 2024-2025

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Bing AI

Budget 2024-25: Too few rich, so better to tax the poor right?

12m | Features
Scottish Wildcats are now confined in the harsh and unforgiving Scottish Highlands. But this was not the case in the beginning. Photo: Collected

Are Bangladesh’s small cats walking the same path as Scottish Wildcats?

9h | Earth
Illustration: TBS

Want to die in good health? Eat healthy and resolve your traumas

12h | Panorama
Is it a crime to protest against climate injustice? 

Is it a crime to protest against climate injustice? 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Budget in brief

Budget in brief

27m | Videos
MP’s to lose provision for duty-free car import

MP’s to lose provision for duty-free car import

32m | Videos
Govt limits travellers to bringing in only 1 brand new phone

Govt limits travellers to bringing in only 1 brand new phone

1h | Videos
Capital market analysts react to the budget

Capital market analysts react to the budget

2h | Videos