15% VAT exemption proposed for aircraft engines, engine parts import to boost local carriers

The new budget for FY 2024-25 has proposed a value-added tax (VAT) exemption on aircraft engines, parts of aircraft engines and turbo-propellers at import level from existing 15% to 0%, which was a long-standing demand of the local airlines of Bangladesh.

The 15% VAT exemption will also cover the import of parts of turbo-jets or turbo-propellers.

"In the current reality, the domestic airlines are gradually lagging behind in the competition with the foreign airlines due to various reasons. In order to support the growth of local aviation companies and to tap the future potential of the industry, I propose to withdraw the VAT on aircraft engine and spare parts of propellers at the import stage," Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali said in his budget speech at the Parliament today (6 June).

The new proposal will help local carriers to compete with the foreign airlines which grab around 75% of the aviation market share in Bangladesh.

Local airline operators, however, said they demanded exemption of custom duty which is more urgent to see a direct impact on customer level.

Over the past 26-27 years, several private operators, including GMG Airlines, United Airways, and Regent Airways, had to ground their fleets as they struggled to survive.

Currently, the three privately operating airlines — US-Bangla, NovoAir, and Air Astra — are expressing concerns about their ability to capture the growing aviation market from foreign competitors due to inadequate policy support.

Mofizur Rahman, secretary general of the Aviation Operators Association of Bangladesh (AOAB) and managing director of NovoAir told The Business Standard, "Private airlines will benefit from the VAT exemption for turbo-propellers and parts of turbo-jets. The other VAT exemptions will help those who use small aircrafts and helicopters."

Rahman mentioned that they demanded exemption of customs duty on aircrafts parts and engines that is yet to be fulfilled.

"We import the highest two engines per year and import aircrafts parts of minimum Tk3 crore. So, if the National Board of Revenue (NBR) considers the exemption of customs duty, that will have a direct impact on customers' level by decreasing ticket prices," he said.

"Nevertheless, we welcome the decision of the government and consider more for the survival of the sector," he added.