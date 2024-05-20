12th parliament to go into first budget session on 5 June 

Budget

UNB
20 May, 2024, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 20 May, 2024, 08:53 pm

Bangladesh parliament
Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban or National Parliament House. Photo: Collected

The 12th parliament will go into the first budget session on 5 June to place the proposed national budget for the fiscal 2024-2025 on the following day.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Monday summoned the third session (budget session) of the 12th parliament, exercising the power bestowed upon him as per the Clause (1) of Article 72 of the Constitution.

The parliamentary session, the third in 2024, will start at 5pm on 5 June, said a parliament secretariat release.

The size of the next national budget of Bangladesh, for the fiscal year 2024-25, will be Tk8 lakh crore with a Tk265,000 crore Annual Development Programme (ADP).

The National Economic Council (NEC) on Thursday last approved the ADP with an outlay of Tk265,000 crores, keeping the highest allocation of Tk70, 687.75 crore (26.67% of allocation) for the transport and communication sector.

Besides, the NEC approved some Tk13,288.91 crore ADP of the autonomous bodies or corporations.

So, with the Tk13,288.91 crore ADP for autonomous bodies or corporations, the total size of ADP for 2024-2025 has stood at Tk278,288.91 crore.

In the ADP, the total number of projects is 1,321 including 1,133 investment projects, 21 survey projects, 87 technical assistance projects and 80 projects from the autonomous bodies and corporations.

The Local Government Division among the ministries and divisions is going to receive the highest 10 allocation of some Tk38,809 crore (15% of allocation) in the ADP.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has recently said her government will be able to place the budget properly and will implement it as well.

On 9 May , the second session of the 12th Parliament was prorogued after six working days, which started on 2 May.

