Budget will be people-friendly: Planning minister

Planning Minister MA Mannan said the next budget will not be an over-ambitious one but people-friendly considering the global economic downturn and instability.

"The Russia-Ukraine war, global energy price increase, and interest rate hike by the US Fed have impacted our economy. The Bangladesh Bank has taken cautionary measures in terms of import and LC opening due to these reasons and this is why our reserve is still quite stable," said the minister while addressing as chief guest at a pre-budget (FY2023-24) discussion meeting organised by Bangladesh Malaysia Chamber of Commerce and Industry and powered by GD Assist in Gulshan club on 1 April.

Underscoring the importance of tax automation, simplification of the taxation system, and the use of technology, he said that the country's tax-to-GDP ratio is not satisfactory and revenue collection is also low, therefore, there is no other alternative but to increase the tax net.

The minister said agriculture, leather, light engineering, pharmaceuticals, and other important sectors should get the same facilities as the RMG sector gets.

He also emphasised product diversification of our exportable items to be competitive after LDC graduation.

He said in all indices, like remittance, export, foreign exchange reserve and FDI Bangladesh's growth in the last six months was not negative.

Dr Ahsan H Mansur, Executive Director of the Policy Research Institute of Bangladesh, said, "High inflation and persistent dollar shortages will lead to lower imports, investment, and slower economic growth. For stability, the government has to initiate a number of second-generation reforms in the coming budget. Despite all challenges, reform is the only way to go forward.

He said the government has to undertake a series of structural reform programmes in areas like the banking and financial sector, trade facilitation, trade policy reform, affordable green housing for urban residents, green growth strategy, generation of renewable or green energy, etc.

"We hope, along with mobilisation of external financing the government will make serious efforts in initiating the much-desired second-generation reforms," he said.

He also added that household demand will be subdued with real wages declining in many instances due to higher inflation while appreciating the government measures taken in this regard.

He said about the social expenditure that must be protected and increased in budget. He said the budget deficit has been a common phenomenon in recent years. The government should take a cautious approach and make structural reforms for financing the budget deficit.

BMCCI President Syed Almas Kabir welcomed the guests and moderated the programme.

He requested to reduce corporate tax for non-listed companies and enhance the tax-free income limit for the individual from the existing 3 lakh to 5 lakh considering current inflation and cost of living.

MA Momen, Vice President of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), Barrister Sameer Sattar, President, Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Syed Nasim Manzur, President, Leathergoods and Footwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association of Bangladesh (LFMEAB), Anwarul Alam Chowdhury, President, Bangladesh Chamber of Industries, Mohammad Ali Khokon, President, Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA), Dr Muhammad Abdul Mazid, Former Chairman of NBR & Adviser of SEACO Foundation also spoke among others.