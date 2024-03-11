Budget should focus on restoring macroeconomic stability rather than growth: Economists to finance minister

Economists on Sunday (10 March) suggested that the budget for the next financial year 2024-25 should focus on restoring macroeconomic stability rather than just aiming for growth.

At a pre-budget meeting with Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali, they also called for reducing unnecessary expenditure, increasing allocation for education, health and employment related activities instead of taking up mega projects, and publishing the list of loan defaulters.

The meeting, held at the State Guest House Padma in Dhaka, was attended by around 20 renowned economists including Center for Policy Dialogue (CPD) Chairman Rehman Sobhan, Policy Research Institute (PRI) Executive Director Dr Ahsan H Mansur, former Bangladesh Bank governor Salehuddin Ahmed, CPD Executive Director Fahmida Khatun, Bangladesh Economic Association Chairman Abul Barakat, and Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS) Director General Binayak Sen were present in the meeting.

In response to questions from reporters about the meeting, the finance minister said, "Everyone appreciated that Bangladesh is currently on the right track. But there are some problems that everyone knows. To solve these problems, we have to be vigilant."

Reforms must be done in the sectors which need it, he added.

In the next budget, priority will be given to increasing employment and increasing foreign exchange reserves, he also said.