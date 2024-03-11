Budget should focus on restoring macroeconomic stability rather than growth: Economists to finance minister

Economy

TBS Report
11 March, 2024, 02:45 am
Last modified: 11 March, 2024, 03:00 am

Related News

Budget should focus on restoring macroeconomic stability rather than growth: Economists to finance minister

Everyone appreciated that Bangladesh is currently on the right track. But there are some problems that everyone knows. To solve these problems, we have to be vigilant, the finance minister says

TBS Report
11 March, 2024, 02:45 am
Last modified: 11 March, 2024, 03:00 am
Budget should focus on restoring macroeconomic stability rather than growth: Economists to finance minister

Economists on Sunday (10 March) suggested that the budget for the next financial year 2024-25 should focus on restoring macroeconomic stability rather than just aiming for growth. 

At a pre-budget meeting with Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali, they also called for reducing unnecessary expenditure, increasing allocation for education, health and employment related activities instead of taking up mega projects, and publishing the list of loan defaulters.

The meeting, held at the State Guest House Padma in Dhaka, was attended by around 20 renowned economists including Center for Policy Dialogue (CPD) Chairman Rehman Sobhan, Policy Research Institute (PRI) Executive Director Dr Ahsan H Mansur, former Bangladesh Bank governor Salehuddin Ahmed, CPD Executive Director Fahmida Khatun, Bangladesh Economic Association Chairman Abul Barakat, and Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS) Director General Binayak Sen were present in the meeting.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

In response to questions from reporters about the meeting, the finance minister said, "Everyone appreciated that Bangladesh is currently on the right track. But there are some problems that everyone knows. To solve these problems, we have to be vigilant."

Reforms must be done in the sectors which need it, he added. 

In the next budget, priority will be given to increasing employment and increasing foreign exchange reserves, he also said.

Top News

Pre budget / Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

From the front, the Touring looks completely identical to the sedan. Photo: MD Abu Saeed Miad

2019 Toyota Corolla Touring: The most exquisite and economic wagon in the market

7h | Wheels
Photo: Courtesy

A sneak peek into Sonia Musa’s Eid-ul-Fitr collection

13h | Mode
An abandoned stone quarry in Companiganj beside the no man&#039;s land between the India-Bangladesh border. This trail is one of many used for the illegal sugar trade. Photo: Ashraful Haque

At the Indo-Bangla border, sugar is the new cattle

18h | Panorama
Ever since Purbachal expressway was inaugurated last November, it has become a popular tourist spot. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Dhaka's 300 feet of madness

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Shakib's sister's name comes up in Indian betting scandal

Shakib's sister's name comes up in Indian betting scandal

5h | Videos
Are Biden and Netanyahu on a collision course over Gaza?

Are Biden and Netanyahu on a collision course over Gaza?

7h | Videos
Fish-meat-eggs will be available at a low price in 38 places in the capital

Fish-meat-eggs will be available at a low price in 38 places in the capital

8h | Videos
Why corporate tax cuts fail to make firms happy

Why corporate tax cuts fail to make firms happy

8h | Videos