BTMA seeks extension of incentive loan repayment period

Economy

TBS Report
10 December, 2023, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 10 December, 2023, 09:37 pm

Related News

BTMA seeks extension of incentive loan repayment period

TBS Report
10 December, 2023, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 10 December, 2023, 09:37 pm
BTMA seeks extension of incentive loan repayment period

The Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA) has urged the Bangladesh Bank to extend the repayment period for incentive loans by an additional two years.

In a letter sent to the central bank, the BTMA stated that like other industries in the country, the textile sector has been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent Russia-Ukraine conflict. 

BTMA President Ali Khokon handed over the letter to Bangladesh Bank Deputy Governor Abu Farah Md Naser, reports Prothom Alo.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The BTMA, in its letter, also highlighted the challenges faced due to escalating currency exchange rates, surging gas prices, and rising worker wages. 

The letter emphasised that without adequate incentives and policy support for BTMA's member mills, survival in the current challenging global scenario is quite impossible. 

The BTMA expressed concern that if this situation persists, the textile industry may face risks of financial distress. 

As a result, the industry urgently requires incentives and policy support to ensure its survival, it added.

Top News

Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA) / loan repayment / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Khandaker Hasib Rafin’s Starlet Glanza V is one of the finest examples of the model to roam around Dhaka’s streets. Photo: Akif Hamid

1999 Starlet Glanza V: The uncrowned prince

6h | Wheels
Jamal Jamaloo: The song, dance and magic

Jamal Jamaloo: The song, dance and magic

7h | Features
US Veto: Israel's license to kill

US Veto: Israel's license to kill

13h | Panorama
In the last 30 years, Akter Hossain performed more than 5,000 magic shows all over the country, even in India. Photos: Noor-A-Alam

The fading enchantment of Dhaka's magic schools

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Wealth and income of ministers and state ministers increased

Wealth and income of ministers and state ministers increased

1h | TBS Stories
Fake toll plaza on Indian highway

Fake toll plaza on Indian highway

25m | TBS World
The US is sending another 14,000 shells to Israel

The US is sending another 14,000 shells to Israel

2h | TBS World
Trust gap matters

Trust gap matters

3h | TBS Round Table