BSEC urges Dhaka bourse to expedite the settlement of claims by defrauded investors 

Economy

TBS Report
12 February, 2022, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 12 February, 2022, 08:36 pm

Related News

BSEC urges Dhaka bourse to expedite the settlement of claims by defrauded investors 

BSEC prioritises resolving the issues immediately to protect the interest of investors

TBS Report
12 February, 2022, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 12 February, 2022, 08:36 pm
Photo: Mumint M/TBS
Photo: Mumint M/TBS

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has directed the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) to settle the claims of all the defrauded investors of brokerage firms - Crest Securities, Banco Securities, and Tamha Securities - as soon as possible.

Last week, the commission verbally urged the bourse to expedite the matter.

According to sources, the BSEC wants to speed up the settlement process because the longer the investors suffer, the more they will lose confidence in the capital market.

Therefore, to protect the interest of the investors, the issues need to be resolved immediately, deemed the regulator.

Sources said the DSE will consult its panel of lawyers on feasible ways to collect money from the brokerage firms at the earliest. If required, the exchange may also take the three firms to court to settle the claims.

Around 9,500 claims summing up to Tk120 crore have been submitted to the DSE. Of the amount, Tk43 crore is only monetary claims, Tk42 crore is both money and share claims, and the rest of the amount includes other claims such as bank loans.

Earlier, the BSEC had instructed the management of Tamha Securities to sell off assets, which will be implemented according to the deed agreement among the directors of the company.

Tamha Securities secretly introduced a parallel software database to report fake cash and securities balances, and fake buy-sell order execution updates to clients and the regulator.

The company embezzled at least Tk64 crore of client assets as acknowledged by its managing director, while a BSEC investigation suggests that the amount might be as high as Tk140 crore.

In June last year, DSE suspended the trading operations of Banco Securities and Crest Securities as the firms allegedly embezzled around Tk70 crore and Tk50 crore respectively from their investors' accounts.

A dozen brokerage firms including Shah Mohammad Sagir Securities, Dawn Securities, Sylhet Metro City Securities, Trendset Securities, and Moharram Securities Limited have also allegedly embezzled investors' money similarly. But the bourses are yet to settle the investors' claims, said the market experts. 

They said the stock exchanges should have real-time entry access into the brokerage firms' IT systems for effective monitoring, and also, they should be made a signatory in the brokers' consolidated customer bank accounts so that no client money is siphoned.

DSE has an investor protection fund and it should be strengthened so that the bourse itself can initially clear off any such liability of any brokerage firm, and later try to recover from the responsible member, they added.

Bangladesh / Top News

Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) / Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A well-hidden female Koel. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Asian Koel: Shall I call thee Kokil, or but a wandering voice!

12h | Panorama
Tesla recalls 5,79,000 cars over potential boombox issue

Tesla recalls 5,79,000 cars over potential boombox issue

10h | Wheels
Why we love cars

Why we love cars

10h | Wheels
Illustration: TBS

Hobbies our corporate leaders pursue

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Amazon boss owns superb collections, from 500-feet watch to robot dog

Amazon boss owns superb collections, from 500-feet watch to robot dog

1h | Videos
Shakib yet to sell in first bid in IPL auction

Shakib yet to sell in first bid in IPL auction

1h | Videos
Samsung launches S22 series to compete with iPhone

Samsung launches S22 series to compete with iPhone

1h | Videos
Engineers create bird-like robotic drone

Engineers create bird-like robotic drone

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

2
Metro network to expand around Dhaka
Infrastructure

Metro network to expand around Dhaka

3
Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate
Corruption

Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

4
Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 
Economy

Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 

5
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

We want to be poor owners of a rich company: Akij Managing Director

6
Illustration: TBS
Food

Tehari Tales: Dhaka’s top 5 tehari places