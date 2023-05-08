bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter

The country's leading mobile financial service provider bKash has reported a net profit of Tk35.85 crore in the January-March quarter of 2023.

At the same time of the previous year, it incurred a loss of Tk28.78 crore.

The mobile financial service provider had been in profit until 2018 since its inception in 2011, but it suffered significant losses between 2019 and 2021.

According to its financial report, it bounced back to profit in the July-September quarter of 2022 after incurring loss for three years – 39 months to be exact – as it saw a higher revenue and earned a significant amount from government securities and fixed deposits.

In first quarter of this year, the net revenue of bKash grew 25% year-on-year to Tk980 crore.

Last year, it posted profit of Tk17.53 crore, which was Tk117.28 crore in the previous year. Although, it incurred operating loss of Tk76.65 crore, but it managed to profit because of increasing finance income by 16 times to Tk121.41 crore.

bKash officials then said the company was spending a lot to expand the business and add new services, which was why it was suffering losses. They, however, were hopeful that the company would return to profit on time.

Brac Bank holds 51% shares of bKash while Money in Motion LLC of the US owns 16.45%, Alipay Singapore E-Commerce 14.87%, International Finance Corporation 10.36%, and SVF II BEAM (DE) LLC 7.32% shares.

An average of Tk3,500 crore was transacted through the mobile banking services every day in February, it noted and added that the number of registered customers of overall mobile banking stood at 19.67 crore at the end of the month, where bKash has 7 crore customers.