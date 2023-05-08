bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter

Economy

TBS Report
08 May, 2023, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 08 May, 2023, 08:15 pm

Related News

bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter

TBS Report
08 May, 2023, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 08 May, 2023, 08:15 pm
bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter

The country's leading mobile financial service provider bKash has reported a net profit of Tk35.85 crore in the January-March quarter of 2023.

At the same time of the previous year, it incurred a loss of Tk28.78 crore.

The mobile financial service provider had been in profit until 2018 since its inception in 2011, but it suffered significant losses between 2019 and 2021.

According to its financial report, it bounced back to profit in the July-September quarter of 2022 after incurring loss for three years – 39 months to be exact – as it saw a higher revenue and earned a significant amount from government securities and fixed deposits.

In first quarter of this year, the net revenue of bKash grew 25% year-on-year to Tk980 crore.

Last year, it posted profit of Tk17.53 crore, which was Tk117.28 crore in the previous year. Although, it incurred operating loss of Tk76.65 crore, but it managed to profit because of increasing finance income by 16 times to Tk121.41 crore.

bKash officials then said the company was spending a lot to expand the business and add new services, which was why it was suffering losses. They, however, were hopeful that the company would return to profit on time.  

Brac Bank holds 51% shares of bKash while Money in Motion LLC of the US owns 16.45%, Alipay Singapore E-Commerce 14.87%, International Finance Corporation 10.36%, and SVF II BEAM (DE) LLC 7.32% shares.

An average of Tk3,500 crore was transacted through the mobile banking services every day in February, it noted and added that the number of registered customers of overall mobile banking stood at 19.67 crore at the end of the month, where bKash has 7 crore customers.

Top News

Bkash

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

All the products of Baksho Bunon are designed by founder Sadman Masood. Photos: Courtesy

Baksho Bunon: When daily decor meets artistry

9h | Brands
Budget-friendly hair gadgets to amp up your hairdo game

Budget-friendly hair gadgets to amp up your hairdo game

10h | Brands
Inside the labyrinth of national lotteries: Crores, winners and delays

Inside the labyrinth of national lotteries: Crores, winners and delays

12h | Panorama
Chinese officials, including President Xi Jinping, have accused the US of imposing a “technological blockade” on the country. Photo: Reuters

Washington’s new narrative for the global economy

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Revisiting Tagore’s life in East Bengal

Revisiting Tagore’s life in East Bengal

3h | TBS Stories
Which countries want to get out of the monarchy?

Which countries want to get out of the monarchy?

6h | TBS World
Malar: The largest traditional sailing wooden boat of Bengal

Malar: The largest traditional sailing wooden boat of Bengal

3h | TBS Stories
What does the British Monarchy actually do?

What does the British Monarchy actually do?

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Teen who went viral for going to Malaysia in container drowns

2
Salman Muqtadir and his fiancé. Photo: Collected
Splash

Salman Muqtadir gets married

3
Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh becomes first country to get Saudi Arabia's e-visa facilities

5
Computer scientist Geoffrey Hinton, who studies neural networks used in artificial intelligence applications, poses at Google&#039;s Mountain View, Calif., headquarters in 2015. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Tech

'Godfather of AI' quits Google with regrets and fears about his life's work

6
Jock Zonfrillo. Photo: Collected
Splash

MasterChef judge Jock Zonfrillo dies at 46