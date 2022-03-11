Bimstec for regional integration to deal with rising food, oil prices

Regional integration among Bimstec countries is very important to cope with rising food and oil prices across the globe, said policymakers and economists at a dialogue on Friday.

Joint efforts to mitigate socio-economic challenges faced by the region through expanding markets for goods and services, sharing natural resources and enhancing the pathways for trade and investment can prove to be mutually beneficial for all the countries of the region, said Md Shahriar Alam, state minister for Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh, while addressing the inaugural session of the conference on the Second Bay of Bengal Economic Dialogue 2022: Building Resilient Bimstec.

Bangladesh is highly interested in signing Free Trade Agreements (FTA) with Bimstec countries, he also said.

"We have already started discussions on FTA and PTA with different countries. We are more interested in making such agreements with the countries of this forum," he added.

Bangladesh is the lead country for the trade and investment sector under the forum. Bangladesh is fully committed to trade and economic cooperation on its part, he noted.

Dr Selim Raihan, executive director at the South Asian Network on Economic Modelling, said in the backdrop of several economic crises, we know that we have to go through a pandemic. There is a war outbreak in Europe. There are rising food and oil prices and several other challenges for the global economy."

The main objective of this dialogue is to create an opportunity for research scholars, economists, practitioners, academicians, policymakers, and students of the participating countries to connect and to discuss issues impeding the socio-economic welfare of the countries in the Bay of Bengal region, he also said.

Ambassador Sumith Nakandala, former secretary-general of Bimstec, said, "The regional integration in the Bay of Bengal is not a new phenomenon. What we are trying to do is discover our common heritage in a different context. The context is globalisation, greater interdependence, and competition among the nation-states."

He said the entire south and southeast Asian region was integrated trade-wise. People migrated without any boundary control or border. So, there is integration in every sense.

"We had the Bay of Bengal network, Malaka Straight network, Java C network, South China Sea network, and Eastern Indonesia network. Bimstec charter will be adopted among other important instruments. One of the important instruments is the finalisation of the Bimstec connectivity master plan, which is extremely important for integration," he added.

Ghanshyam Bhandary, joint secretary and head of regional division, ministry of foreign affairs of Nepal, said "Our region still continues to reel through the Covid-19 shocks. Even if the pandemic seems to have flattened in some countries, its impact is sure to remain for quite some time."

He said inequalities keep rising, with diminishing resources for recovery, rising poverty and mounting debt. The impact on poorer countries is becoming more acute.

Global growth will slow down until 2023. While developed countries will be flying high, developing and poorer nations may face the risk of hard landing with limited fiscal space coupled with persistent supply chain ball necks and inflationary pressure, he pointed out.

It is not possible to handle it alone for any country. So, integration is important for Bimstec, he concluded.

Through videoconferencing, Tenzin Lekphell, secretary-general of Bimstec, said the economic dimension of cooperation has been one of the core areas of Bimstec. The success of other regional organisations, such as the European Union and Asean, is often measured by the role played in promoting inter-regional trade and investment.

"We need to create economic activities and enhance inter-regional trade and investment," he added.