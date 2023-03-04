A big farming push

Infographic: TBS

A large-scale project is underway to modernise and improve the agriculture sector which would boost crop output, ensure food security and create jobs. Under the project, smart cards will be issued to 1.8 crore farmers for service and credit support.

The project will promote appropriate technology and skills training for the expansion of both rice and non-rice crops. Modern lab facilities will ensure global standards for food exports and this massive farm sector project will begin in the next fiscal year.

The five-year Tk7,214.46 crore project, when completed, will bring "revolutionary" changes in the country's agriculture sector through mechanisation, diversification, and integrated value chains, which will contribute greatly to environmentally sustainable food security, said agriculture and planning officials.

This programme titled "Programme on Agricultural and Rural Transformation for Nutrition Entrepreneurship and Resilience in Bangladesh (PARTNER)" will be financed by the World Bank and the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), with Tk1,454.65 crore from government funds.

Two development partners, World Bank and IFAD will contribute $500 million and $43 million respectively under 10 result-based targets linked with fund release.

Wahida Akter, secretary to the Ministry of Agriculture, told The Business Standard (TBS) that the government is giving the highest importance to ensuring food safety in the current situation.

"When this programme is implemented, there will be a significant change in the country's agriculture sector," she said.

Although efforts were made earlier to implement similar programmes, it was not possible for various reasons, Wahida said, adding that even if delayed, it will bring extensive results in agricultural production. The implementation work will start in the next fiscal year.

She also said that through this project, a database of farmers will be created throughout the country. "If smart cards are distributed among farmers, genuine farmers will be able to get government benefits," she said.

The proposed programme of the Ministry of Agriculture was reviewed and approved by the Evaluation Committee of the Planning Commission on 15 February.

The officials of the Planning Commission announced that the presentation of the committee will be made to the National Economic Council (Ecnec) for final approval soon.

The government will provide a "Krishan Smart Card" to 1.80 crore farmers throughout the country, which will enable them to access services such as extension support, input subsidy, and credit support.

Additionally, the government plans to increase the area under fruits and vegetables with Good Agricultural Practices (GAP) certification to three lakh hectares and high-yielding rice varieties to two lakh hectares.

The programme will also cover a new area of one lakh hectares under improved and efficient irrigation technologies, according to the Ministry of Agriculture.

Also, the programme aims to train 20,000 youths to promote agricultural entrepreneurship among men and women.

To achieve these objectives, several departments under the agriculture ministry will be involved in the programme's implementation over the next five years.

Md Sayduzzaman, chief (additional secretary) of the Agriculture, Water Resources and Rural Institutions Division of the Planning Commission, said that this is a revolutionary project in the field of agriculture. Once implemented, it will increase the contribution of agriculture to the GDP and create employment opportunities.

The financing for this project will be in the form of DLI (disbursement-linked indicators) which sets annual targets under a new financing modality that links the disbursement of funds with achievements made every year, to be verified by a third party, he said, adding that the programme's success will be measured by 10 DLIs.

10 targets for 5 years

The programme aims to achieve 10 targets under the DLIs. DLI-1 will focus on Good Agricultural Practices (GAP) standards in fruit and vegetable production by addressing the overuse of fertilisers, pesticides, and water, which exacerbate food safety concerns and increase GHG emissions, reducing export opportunities. The Bangladesh Good Agricultural Practices Policy 2020 will guide its implementation. The programme will train farmers and staff on GAP practices and bring 300,000 hectares of fruits and vegetables under GAP standard certification by the end of the programme.

As rice productivity growth has slowed down in the last decade, DLI-2 will promote the adoption of High Yielding Rice Varieties (HYVs) to close off existing substantial yield gaps, and reduce production costs and greenhouse gas emissions. It will engage Bangladesh Agriculture Development Corporation (BADC) to strengthen quality seed production and establish a community seed bank at the farmer level. The programme will promote farmer-appropriate technology packages customised to HYVs, ensuring optimal results. By the end of the programme, a total of 200,000 hectares will have adopted rice HYVs.

DLI-3 will look into diversification in non-rice crops including cereals, pulses, oilseeds, and horticulture. The state-owned BADC will produce seeds for high-value vegetables, pulses, oil crops, potatoes, wheat, maize, and minor non-cereals. Logistic supplies will be provided to facilitate the seed activity. The programme aims to bring 200,000 hectares of land under non-rice crop production by the end.

The BADC will be responsible for implementing DLI-4, which focuses on adopting efficient irrigation technologies such as buried pipe systems, hose pipes, sprinkler and drip irrigation, and alternate wetting and drying (AWD) systems. It aims to cover over 100,000 hectares of cultivable land.

DLI-5 of the PARTNER project looks to expand Digital Agricultural Services in Bangladesh through the distribution of "Krishan Smart Card" to ensure a timely supply of quality inputs such as seeds, fertiliser, plant protection material, and irrigation through a smart card system called "leaf device".

Planning Commission officials informed that in 2022, the Agriculture Extension Department took on a project to distribute smart cards to farmers on a pilot basis. However, the main work of the project has not yet started. The ongoing project will be replaced by the proposed Partner project.

Ten laboratories will be accredited for 20 testing processes under DLI-6 that aims to address food safety concerns for horticulture crops in Bangladesh. The country currently lacks proper testing facilities, skilled scientists, and lab technicians. Currently, vegetables and fruits like lemon, snake gourd, bitter gourd, green chilli, areca nut, banana, potato and gourd are being exported to some countries. But such exports often face suspension due to the presence of bacteria or other harmful substances. Providing an accredited laboratory certificate will help expand exports of fruits and vegetables.

The programme plans to train 20,000 youth and women on agricultural entrepreneurship to generate employment through promoting commercial agriculture, agribusiness, agricultural innovation companies, and agricultural services.

The PARTNER project will support agriculture research activities and infrastructure as well as operationalise value chain promotional bodies for select commodities.

Dr Mohammad Jahangir Alam, professor at the Faculty of Agricultural Economics and Rural Sociology of Bangladesh Agricultural University, told TBS, "If the project can be implemented, it will transform agriculture and make it more commercially viable. Other crops besides rice, which is currently the main crop, will become more important."

About 73% of our land is currently used for rice cultivation, and this project places special emphasis on rice. On the one hand, rice production will be increased, and on the other hand, other high-yielding crops will be grown in some areas to complement rice, the agri-economist said.

Since the project also aims to target markets and value chains, agri-entrepreneurs will be created, which will create employment opportunities, Jahangir Alam added.