Bida preparing policy to allow local businesses invest abroad

Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (Bida) is working on preparing an overseas investment policy for Bangladeshi entrepreneurs to let them invest abroad.

Bida Executive Chairman Md Sirazul told this during a virtual workshop with relevant stakeholders on the issue on Sunday, said a media statement.

"We have already prepared an initial draft of the policy and sent it to the relevant stakeholders to get their opinions on it. After taking their opinions, we will finalise the draft soon."

Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Affairs Adviser, Salman F Rahman joined the programme as the chief guest, while some 100 representatives from different corporate organisations and chambers took part to discuss the draft of the policy.

Salman F Rahman said, "The country is now marching towards the path of an unbelievable progress under the prudent leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina that's why we can now think to invest in other countries which was beyond imagine just 10 years back."

"It's time to prepare an overseas investment policy for Bangladeshi investors. But we have to adopt the policy in such a way that it becomes strong enough to thwart any possible scopes of money laundering from the country," he added.

Bida Deputy Director Nusrat Jahan moderated the event while its other senior officials also attended there.