ILO, BIDA sign deal to streamline one-stop service for investors

The International Labour Organization (ILO) and Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) signed an agreement on Tuesday to promote, simplify and harmonise the one-stop service (OSS) of BIDA.

Under the agreement, ILO will support the integration of safety licences of four national regulators to BIDA-OSS.

Over the course of a year, the ILO will provide necessary support to the Bangladesh Fire Service and Civil Defence Department, Chattogram Development Authority, Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments, and Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha to integrate and operate their licensing systems to BIDA OSS.

Additionally, the ILO will facilitate the application and payment process in BIDA-OSS, and support an awareness campaign to promote the system among investors.

These activities will be conducted under the remit of ILO's RMG programme funded by Canada and Netherlands.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Country Director of ILO Bangladesh, Tuomo Poutiainen said, "Investment in workplace safety protects businesses from occupational hazards and improves the brand image of Bangladesh. We hope integrating relevant safety licencing systems in the BIDA-OSS and simplification of the OSS process is a necessary step to attract more local and foreign investors to apply for safety permits."

Executive Chairman of BIDA, Md Sirazul Islam said, "BIDA is pleased to collaborate with the ILO to streamline our one-stop service system. We believe the harmonisation and simplification of BIDA-OSS will help investors save time and cost for setting up their businesses."