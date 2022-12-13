Bida, Bridge to Bangladesh to work for investment growth

Economy

TBS Report
13 December, 2022, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2022, 05:21 pm

Bida, Bridge to Bangladesh to work for investment growth

Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (Bida) and Bridge to Bangladesh will jointly work for the growth of investment in the country.

Bida executive member Motiur Rahman and Bridge to Bangladesh Vice Chairman Sajedul Chowdhury signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Tuesday (13 December) on behalf of their respective organisations, said a press release.

Lokman Hossain Mia, executive chairman of Bida, was the chief guest at the signing ceremony while Bida executive member Motiur Rahman presided over the programme.

Addressing the event, Lokman Hossain Mia said that Bangladesh has completely changed in the last decade under the skilled leadership of the prime minister.

Terming Bangladesh a role model for development, he said, "Power, communication, infrastructure development, per capita income, political stability, phenomenal development in every sector has made Bangladesh the best investment destination."

He further said that the memorandum of understanding between Bida and Bridge to Bangladesh today, will make it easy to promote Bangladesh in the global market, especially in North America and European countries.

He said that more foreign investment will come into the country through the agreement.

Bridge to Bangladesh Vice Chairman Sajedul Chowdhury said, "We are pleased to work with Bida and will collaborate to highlight investment opportunities in the country."

