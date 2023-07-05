Bida and Enterprise Singapore Group partner to expand trade and investment in Bangladesh

The Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (Bida) and Enterprise Singapore Group will jointly work to expand trade and investment in Bangladesh.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Bida and Enterprise Singapore Group on Wednesday (5 July), reads a press release.

Mohsina Yasmin, executive member of Bida and Audrey Tan, director of Enterprise Singapore Group, signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations.

Addressing as the chief guest at the programme, Bida Executive Chairman Lokman Hossain Mia said, "Singapore has been a long-standing friend of Bangladesh in trade and investment, and this MoU will further enhance our trust, friendship, and mutual trade and investment expansion."

He also called upon the investors of Singapore to invest in various sectors in Bangladesh.

Enterprise Singapore Group Director Audrey Tan said at the event that Bangladesh is one of the safest and most profitable places to invest, and that Singapore is particularly keen on investing in Bangladesh.