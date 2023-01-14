Bhomra port faces Tk253cr revenue deficit in H1 FY23

Economy

Akramul Islam
14 January, 2023, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 14 January, 2023, 10:45 pm

Related News

Bhomra port faces Tk253cr revenue deficit in H1 FY23

The port collected Tk277.30 crore in revenue in July-December

Akramul Islam
14 January, 2023, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 14 January, 2023, 10:45 pm
Bhomra port faces Tk253cr revenue deficit in H1 FY23

The Bhomra Land Port in Satkhira failed to meet its revenue collection target in the first six months of fiscal year 2022-23 with a deficit of Tk253.21 crore.

According to sources, the National Board of Revenue (NBR) set a target to collect Tk1,026.22 crore in the port for FY23. The target for the first six months was Tk530.51 crore.

However, the port collected Tk277.30 crore in revenue in the July-December period of the fiscal, which is Tk253.21 crore lower than the target.

People concerned said the distance of the Bhomra port from India's Kolkata is only 75km. Traders in the country used to prefer to use the port as it takes less time to import or export products through the port.

But lack of benefits, infrastructural problems and negligence of authorities in Bhomra are pushing away the traders to use the Benapole port to transport products to and from India.

Currently, the port is being used for importing onion, garlic, ginger, dried chillies, turmeric, stone, ceramic products, cumin etc from India. On the other hand, Bangladeshi traders export jute, luggage, garments products, various food products etc to India through the port.

Traders said that there is a huge interest in importing fruits, fish, motor parts, machinery, and different types of spices through this port because of its short distance from Kolkata. However, the port collects 100% tax on fruits, fish and frozen fish items.

Although there is a provision of a 10% duty exemption on perishable goods in the customs policy, the port does not follow it. As a result, many traders are now using the Benapole Land Port to import these products, they said.

On the other hand, the import of motor parts, and machinery is a problem as the warehouse at the Bhomra port is dysfunctional.

Mizanur Rahman, owner of Azad Klia Port Agencies, told The Business Standard, "Traders will use go where they will get some benefits. We do not get any concession to import products through the Bhomra port."

He added, "On the other hand, the Benapole port gives us special benefits in importing raw materials. For example, we get duty exemption for one to three tonnes of products per truck in Benapole."

Maksudur Rahman, general secretary of the Bhomra Land Port C&F Agent Association, said, "Although there is an opportunity to import 75 products through the port, only 25-30 products are being imported through it now."

This business leader blamed dual policy, slow infrastructural development and negligence of the local political leaders for the revenue deficit in the port.

He said, "Earlier, raw materials and fruits were not imported through the Benapole port. Traders used to import these products through Bhomra. But now, Benapole allows traders to import them."

Maksudur Rahman further said, "There is a customs house in Benapole under a customs commissioner that ensures accountability in revenue collection. But the Bhomra port does not have any customs house. It is run by a deputy commissioner."

Neyamul Hasan, deputy commissioner of customs at Bhomra Land Port, said, "Traders have decreased imports through the Bhomra port. Besides, the global recession triggered by the Russia-Ukraine war has also affected the port's revenue collection."

Top News

Bhomra port / revenue

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A bride's preparation guide for her big day

A bride's preparation guide for her big day

18m | Mode
Despite legal barriers that were put in place as early as 1989, brick kilns have continued to multiply, encroaching into agricultural zones and environmentally sensitive areas in Bangladesh. Photo: Mumit M

The hollow promise of hollow blocks by 2025

2h | Panorama
A foodies guide to a winter evening in Mohammadpur

A foodies guide to a winter evening in Mohammadpur

22h | Food
Photo: Courtesy

Honest Burger: A tinge of nostalgia in your burger and fried chicken

1d | Food

More Videos from TBS

Shakira diss track breaks You Tube viewing records

Shakira diss track breaks You Tube viewing records

15h | TBS Entertainment
Call money rates hit six-and-a-half-year high

Call money rates hit six-and-a-half-year high

16h | TBS Today
Messi sets a distinctive record of scoring in 19 consecutive years.

Messi sets a distinctive record of scoring in 19 consecutive years.

13h | TBS SPORTS
The way Anushka Sharma dealt with her tax problems

The way Anushka Sharma dealt with her tax problems

17h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Offbeat

Dhaka airport immigration officer tells female passenger to find a Bangladeshi boy, get married and 'settle'

2
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index

3
Photo: Collected
Aviation

Fight breaks out in mid-air Biman flight, video goes viral on social media

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to stop at Pallabi station from 25 Jan

5
One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals
Transport

One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals

6
Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC
Bangladesh

Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC