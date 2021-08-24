BGMEA urges spain to invest in non-cotton and technical textile sector

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has called upon Spain to invest in the non-cotton and technical textile sectors of Bangladesh.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan made the call during a view exchange meeting with Spanish Ambassador Francisco de Asis Benitez Salas at BGMEA office on Tuesday, says a press release.

During the meeting, they discussed different issues on the garment industry, including creating safe working atmosphere for the industry.

"It's a matter of pride for Bangladesh that we have the highest number of green factories in the country. Many factories will get Leed certificate from US Green Building Council (USGBC) soon," BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said.

The BGMEA chief sought Spanish ambassador's cooperation so that Bangldesh get Spanish investment.

He also requested the Spanish government to extend LDC transition period for Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, the Spanish ambassador appreciated the progress of Bangladesh's garment industry.

