BGMEA urges its members to release imported goods from Ctg port

Economy

TBS Report
26 July, 2021, 11:40 am
Last modified: 26 July, 2021, 11:50 am

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) issued a notice today urging concerned members to unload their imported items from Chittagong port and transport them to their factories.

The announcement from the BGMEA stated that the activities of the Chittagong Port Authority (CPA), Dhaka Airport, relevant Customs House, Freight Forwarders, Shipping Agents, Private ICD, and all stakeholders will continue despite the lockdown.

The notice was given by BGMEA in accordance with the CPA, Freight Forwarders and Shipping Agents' Association.

According to the statement, if traders unload their imported goods on time, Chittagong port will be free of container and ship congestion.

As a result, the readymade garment industry will be able to conduct import and export activities without difficulty.

The BGMEA also advised traders to send out products that are ready for export.

