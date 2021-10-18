BGMEA urges govt to expedite development projects at Ctg port to facilitate export-import

A delegation of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) met with State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, MP at the secretariat on Monday (18 October).

The delegation was led by BGMEA President Faruque Hassan, said a press release.

Former BGMEA president Md Siddiqur Rahman, incumbent BGMEA First Vice President Syed Nazrul Islam, and Senior Vice President SM Mannan (Kochi) were present in the meeting.

The BGMEA leaders expressed their gratitude to the government for taking all the steps that have led to the smooth functioning of Chittagong Port.

They requested the government to expedite implementation of the projects taken to further enhance capacity and improve the port facilities, the press release added.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said the economy of Bangladesh is expanding, hence the import-export is also increasing.

He put emphasis on continuing efforts for enhancing the capacity and efficiency of Chittagong Port to meet the increased demand for exports and imports through the port.

The BGMEA president also requested the government to take steps to further improve services and facilities in the land ports of the country to accelerate export-import activities.