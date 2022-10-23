BGMEA President optimistic about more Bangladesh-Italy trade opportunities

Economy

TBS Report
23 October, 2022, 07:35 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan in a meeting with the newly appointed Trade Commissioner and Director of Trade Promotion Office of the Italian embassy Alessandro Liberatori at Gulshan, Dhaka on Saturday (22 October), expressed optimism about further Bangladesh-Italy trade opportunities.

During the meeting, they discussed possible avenues of strengthening development cooperation and boosting bilateral trade between the two countries, reads a press release.

They also talked about how Bangladesh could increase its apparel export share in the Italian market, especially in the high-end product segment, an area where Bangladeshi suppliers are putting a lot of emphasis.

BGMEA Director Asif Ashraf was also present at the meeting.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said Bangladesh and Italy have huge potential to derive mutual trade benefits that are yet to be tapped. 

He requested Trade Commissioner Alessandro Liberatori to encourage Italian businessmen to invest in the emerging industrial sectors in Bangladesh, including the non-cotton textile sector. 

He invited the Italian envoy to the "Made in Bangladesh Week" which will be organised by BGMEA on 12-18 November in Dhaka to promote Bangladesh and the RMG industry internationally.

BGMEA / BGMEA President Faruque Hassan / Bangladesh-Italy

Comments

