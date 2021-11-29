BGMEA president calls for investment in non-cotton textile sector

Economy

TBS Report
29 November, 2021, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 29 November, 2021, 08:37 pm

Related News

BGMEA president calls for investment in non-cotton textile sector

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said, "While we focus on fibre diversification, we also need to make a considerable investment in developing skills for making sophisticated products"

TBS Report
29 November, 2021, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 29 November, 2021, 08:37 pm
BGMEA President Faruque Hassan: Photo: Courtesy
BGMEA President Faruque Hassan: Photo: Courtesy

The high value-added and non-cotton textiles sector is a high potential area of investment in Bangladesh as the RMG industry is increasingly focusing on a shift to apparel made from synthetic fibers to meet rising demand in the global market, said Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Faruque Hassan.

He made the comments while delivering the keynote speech at a session on "Ready-made garments and textiles – weaving the way" during a session at International Investment Summit 2021 Bangladesh, held at Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden on Monday (29 November), said a press release. 

The Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) organised the two-day summit that began on Sunday. Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Md. Atiqul Islam chaired the session which was moderated by Sparrow Group Managing Director Shovon Islam.

In his keynote speech BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said, "While we focus on fibre diversification, we also need to make considerable investment in developing skills for making sophisticated products."

The growing eco-consciousness and care for sustainability consumers are driving customers globally towards non-cotton, especially manmade fibres and Bangladesh has ample scope in this area, he added.

He also laid emphasis on up-scaling capability in innovation, pattern making, design input services, developing own collections, trend analysis, product research and development.

"So we need to invest in technologies like virtual design and prototyping for quick adaptation in the area of design. Investment in the area of re-skilling and up-skilling our workers is important to take the advantage of the 4th IR."

The BGMEA President said Bangladesh would continue its indomitable march forward where the industrial sector would play the lead role, the press release added. 

"I would also like to welcome our investor friends to take this opportunity to collaborate and engage with us which will be mutually beneficial."

Bangladesh Chamber of Industries (BCI) President Anwar-ul-Alam Chowdhury (Pervez), 

Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) Executive President Mohammad Hatem, Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA) President Mohammad Ali Khokon and Marks & Spencer Bangladesh Sourcing Office  Head of Country Shwapna Bhowmick attended the session as panelists.

Bangladesh / Top News / RMG

RMG sector / BGMEA President Faruque Hassan / investment / 4th Industrial Revolution

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mominul Islam, the Managing Director of IPDC

IPDC Finance: The transformational pioneers of NBFIs in Bangladesh

1d | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Breaking the stereotype: Rise of non-metal jewellery

1d | Mode
Illustration: TBS

DIRD: Meet the company that pioneered geotextile manufacturing in Bangladesh

1d | Panorama
Suzuki hosts riding school campaign

Suzuki hosts riding school campaign

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

International Investment Summit 2021 to showcase Bangladesh

International Investment Summit 2021 to showcase Bangladesh

23h | Videos
Mice breeding at CTG Venom Centre

Mice breeding at CTG Venom Centre

23h | Videos
Abrar murder verdict deferred till 8 December

Abrar murder verdict deferred till 8 December

23h | Videos
Before I Die

Before I Die

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

2
Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones
Tech

Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones

3
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong quake jolts country

4
Mega Paln For Expressway
Infrastructure

8 expressways by 2041 – to boost regional connectivity

5
The infrastructure in the area leaves much to be desired. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Missing the point: The country’s largest apartment project meant to house low-income people fails to do exactly that 

6
'Bamgladesh' vs Pakistan? That's what BCB's team sheet says
Sports

'Bamgladesh' vs Pakistan? That's what BCB's team sheet says