BGMEA president calls for collaborative supply chain in Indian Ocean region

Economy

12 May, 2023, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 12 May, 2023, 08:31 pm

Related News

BGMEA president calls for collaborative supply chain in Indian Ocean region

12 May, 2023, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 12 May, 2023, 08:31 pm
BGMEA president calls for collaborative supply chain in Indian Ocean region

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan has underscored the importance of building a collaborative supply chain among countries surrounding the Indian Ocean and said a strengthened regional value chain would help to derive mutual benefits.

Speaking at the 6th Indian Ocean Conference in Dhaka on Friday, he emphasised that a strengthened regional value chain is crucial in the era of globalisation and would allow countries to complement each other's capabilities and strengths.

He called for knowledge and technology transfer to build capability, enhance competitiveness, and promote sustainable and inclusive growth and development within the region.

He said, "The countries of our region also have their specific skill sets and we can help each other from that point of view. For example, if I talk about India, which is one of the largest trading partners of Bangladesh, we have ample collaboration areas to explore.

"India specialises in the upstream segment, supplying intermediate inputs such as silk, cotton, yarn, and fabrics to Bangladesh. On the other hand, Bangladesh specialises in the downstream final apparel segment. So, collaboration may yield mutual trade benefits."

The session titled "Roadmap for an economically sustainable future in the Indo-Pacific" was attended by several speakers, including Aly Houssam El-Din El-Hefny, secretary general of the Egyptian Council for Foreign Affairs; Lujaina Mohsin Haider, chairperson for Infrastructure, Technology, Industrial and Consumer Solutions (ITICS), Oman; and Prasad Kariyawasam, former foreign secretary of Sri Lanka, and was chaired by Doval, a member of the Governing Council at India Foundation.

The conference, jointly organised by the Bangladesh foreign ministry and the India Foundation, is being held on 12-13 May to discuss how the countries of the Indian Ocean region can promote economic development.

Top News

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: TBS

When passion pays off - Story of Nahar Agro

10h | Features
The Lifan K19 is a cruiser bike with a long wheelbase and styling cues borrowed from the iconic Harley Davidson Fat Bob 114. Photo: Sahil Ahsan

Lifan K-19: Is it the most dominant cruiser motorcycle?

11h | Wheels
Photo caption: Founded by Medina Ali (left), Dr Chashi team works with AI models and helps farmers, via their app, to detect diseases and insects, and much more. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Dr Chashi: How using AI can strengthen our agro sector

12h | Panorama
Graphics: TBS

Imran Khan vs the Pakistan army: What's next?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Yamaha Music Store: Inspiring New generation of musicians

Yamaha Music Store: Inspiring New generation of musicians

1d | TBS Stories
Per rectal bleeding - is it an alarm for any grave disease?

Per rectal bleeding - is it an alarm for any grave disease?

11h | TBS Health
Where to invest to reduce taxes

Where to invest to reduce taxes

37m | TBS Stories
Current account deficit narrows further, reserves inch up to $30b

Current account deficit narrows further, reserves inch up to $30b

7h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh

2
bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter
Economy

bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter

3
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Bangladesh

Dhaka to have 15 makeshift cattle markets for Eid-ul-Azha

4
Anuv Jain. Photo: Collected
Splash

Anuv Jain to perform live in Dhaka

5
Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University’s researchers have recently developed canned ‘shorshe ilish’, which will be available in the market at an affordable price. (From left) Asst. Professor Masud Rana, entrepreneur Abed Ahsan Sagar and Professor Dr Kazi Ahsan Habib holding canned hilsha. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Hilsa in a can: Year-round supply of our favourite fish now a reality

6
Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh
Industry

Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh