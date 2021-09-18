BGMEA president calls for Canadian investment in Bangladesh

BGMEA president calls for Canadian investment in Bangladesh

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan has invited Canadian businessmen to make investments in Bangladesh, taking the advantage of an attractive and investment-friendly environment in the country.

Faruque Hassan made the remark while addressing a reception accorded to him by Bangladesh Business Chamber of Canada in Canada, chaired by HM Iqbal, president of Bangladesh Business Chamber of Canada on 13 September, read a press release.

He said that the country has been able to secure a prestigious position as a role model of development in the world with its consistent and remarkable economic growth and development performance.

Faruque Hassan also encouraged non-resident Bangladeshis including those living in Canada, to promote "Made in Bangladesh" brand in their countries of residence.

Nayem Uddin Ahmed, Consul General, Consulate General of Bangladesh in Toronto and BGMEA Director Abdullah Hil Rakib also attended the program.

The BGMEA President highlighted the prospect of investment in different potential sectors including high value-added and non-cotton textiles along with others.

Economic viability, the purchasing power of people, demographic dividend and ecosystem are in favour of investment in Bangladesh, he added.

