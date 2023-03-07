BGMEA eyes potential $5 billion recycled apparel export

Economy

TBS Report
07 March, 2023, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 07 March, 2023, 05:55 pm

Related News

BGMEA eyes potential $5 billion recycled apparel export

TBS Report
07 March, 2023, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 07 March, 2023, 05:55 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has touted great prospects in the export of value-added garments made of recycled yarn from scrap fabric or used cloth.

Around five billion dollars in revenue can be generated by exporting apparel products made from recycled yarn, the organisation estimated during the pre-budget discussion held at the NBR Building in Dhaka's Agargaon on Tuesday (7 March).

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan at the meeting highlighted the export potential of recycled RMG products noting that around $500 million worth of jhut or scrap fabrics are currently produced in the country.

Anticipating that Bangladesh could turn into a hub for recycled garments, Faruque Hassan said three factories have already started producing recycled yarn while encouraging others to invest.

He sought policy support from the government in this regard as the value-added scrap fabric ha the potential to earn billions while reducing environmental pollution and unsolicited conflicts over the issue.

Agreeing with the export potential, NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem, who presided over the meeting, said policy support can be provided to this effect.

"However, it will be detrimental for the country if the enterprise ends up encouraging the creation of a harmful chemical hub here," warned the NBR chairman.

"The scrap fabrics are either causing harm to the environment by ending up in landfills or factory owners are being forced to hand them over to local influential groups for free or at a cheap price," BGMEA President Faruque explained while talking to The Business Standard (TBS) after the meeting today.

He said, "If the local textile mills can be exempted from value-added tax (VAT) that they are required to pay when selling scraps formally, it will encourage them to invest in recycling the fabrics."

Besides, Faruque Hassan suggested collecting scrap fabrics from other countries and exporting them after value addition. He said he believes this would welcome opportunities for Bangladesh to become a hub for sustainable garment products.

Top News

BGMEA / Recycled yarn / jhut / RMG Export / Pre-Budget Dialogue

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The minimalist style is in stark contrast to the ornate, heavily decorated designs of the past. Photo credit: Hatil

Embracing the modern: Evolution of furniture design in Bangladesh

8h | Habitat
In 2017, UNESCO recognised the historic 7 March speech of Bangabandhu as part of the world&#039;s documentary heritage. Photo: Collected

How Bangabandhu's 7 March speech was recorded and distributed against all odds

9h | Panorama
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

How the 'harmful' water hyacinth is creating employment for thousands of women

1d | Panorama
Sarah Green Carmichael. Sketch: TBS

Can’t give employees raises? Add benefits

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Venus, Jupiter to create spectacle in the sky

Venus, Jupiter to create spectacle in the sky

44m | TBS Science
The secret to printing dollars

The secret to printing dollars

22h | TBS Stories
From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

21h | TBS Stories
RAKAB wants to solve the problem

RAKAB wants to solve the problem

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Screengrab
South Asia

Indian forest officer shares video of king cobra 'standing up', internet stunned

2
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year

3
Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries
Bangladesh

Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries

4
Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop
Offbeat

Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop

5
BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale
Telecom

BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale

6
File photo
Bangladesh

Metro rail Mirpur-10 station opens for commuters