BGMEA election: Sammilita Parishad finalises SA Mannan Kochi as panel leader

Sammilita Parishad, a panel of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) registered members, has selected SA Mannan Kochi as the panel leader to compete in the 2024-25 election of the apex organisation of apparel owners.

Sammiloto Parishad President Tipu Munshi formally announced SA Mannan's name in a meeting on Thursday (31 August) night at the DNCC auditorium in Gulshan, Dhaka.