BGMEA calls for 100% automation of customs management to facilitate business

Economy

TBS Report
27 May, 2024, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 27 May, 2024, 09:13 pm

“To reduce the operation cost to a bearable level, automation in customs management is now the need of the hour,” said BGMEA Vice President Rakibul Alam Chowdhury.

Participants at a workshop on Custom Bond Management System (CBMS) at the BGMEA building in Chattogram today (27 May). Photo: TBS
The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) today (27 May) called for full automation in customs management to ensure a business-friendly environment in the country.

"To reduce the operation cost to a bearable level, automation in customs management is now the need of the hour," BGMEA Vice President Rakibul Alam Chowdhury said at a workshop on Custom Bond Management System (CBMS) at the BGMEA building in Chattogram.

Claiming that automation will play a major role in accelerating business, he said, "At present, trade gets disrupted due to various complexities related to HS codes, declarations and customs. Costs have increased as well as harassment. In this situation, full automation of customs management is very important."

The training workshop was also attended by BGMEA directors Mustafa Sarwar Riyad, Rakib Al Nasser, Gazi Md Shahidullah, Custom Bond Commissionerate Deputy Commissioner Shahed Ahmed and officials of various readymade garments companies.

