BGFCL profit hits Tk174 crore in FY21

Economy

TBS Report
14 November, 2021, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 14 November, 2021, 12:30 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Bangladesh Gas Fields Company Limited (BGFCL) profited Tk174 crore in the Fiscal Year 2020-21, after paying Tk558.71 crore as vat, dividend and income tax to the government.

This natural gas production company, which is the largest in the country, had earned a total revenue of Tk1,125.60 crore during this fiscal, while it incurred operating expenses of Tk951.58 crore (including VAT).

These information were provided in a press release published by the Gas Fields Authority on Saturday.

Earlier, the 66th annual general meeting of the company was held at BGFCL's head office in Birasar area of ​​Brahmanbaria town at 6pm on Saturday.

The general meeting chaired by the Senior Secretary of the Department of Energy and Mineral Resources, Md Anisur Rahman, was attended by BGFCL shareholders, directors and senior officials.

The press release further said that out of six gas fields operated by BGFCL, five fields are currently in production.

In FY 2020-21, a total of 2,36,523 million cubic feet of gas was supplied to Petrobangla's gas distribution companies at an average rate of 648 million cubic feet per day from 42 wells of BGFCL.

In addition, 1,51,194 barrels of natural gas condensate was produced from the company's own wells.

The continuous success of BGFCL in the socio-economic context of the Covid-19 pandemic is the result of strong morale and determination of its board of directors and all the staff, read the statement.

