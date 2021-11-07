BEZA Dubai-Expo 2020 seminar to attract foreign investors for Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 November, 2021, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2021, 09:28 pm

BEZA Dubai-Expo 2020 seminar
The Bangladesh Economic Zone Authority (BEZA) has organised a seminar to attract foreign investors for Bangladesh.

The seminar was held at the Bangladesh Pavilion, Dubai Expo 2020 in Dubai on Friday; theme of the seminar was, "Invest in Economic Zones of Bangladesh: Opportunities beyond Boundaries," said a press release.

BEZA Executive Member Abdul Azim Chowdhury spoke at the seminar as the chief guest.

He said, "BEZA has brought a wholesale change in the pace of industrialisation by establishing Bhumi Bank."

"BEZA is working on setting up various special economic zones, including Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar, with the help of government organisations," he added.

"Bangladesh's joint venture agreement with Japan's Sumitomo Corporation for the establishment of a Japanese economic zone has been described as a turning point for foreign investment in Bangladesh," he stated. 

"I hope that foreign investment flows will soon be installed in Bangladesh from Dubai-Expo 2020," he continued.

Bangladesh Ambassador to the UAE, M Abu Zafar, presided over the seminar.

He said the seminar has created a scope for making investments in Bangladesh, and suggested that all concerned should take the initiative forward.

Consulate General in Dubai BM Jamal Hossain was also present at the event.

Expatriate Bangladeshis living in Dubai, investors from India, China, and the UAE took part in the seminar as well. 

The seminar has been organised with the support of Bangladesh Mission in UAE and the Consulate General Office in Dubai.

