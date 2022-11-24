Beximco nominates director to board of Shipping Corporation

Economy

TBS Report
24 November, 2022, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 24 November, 2022, 07:52 pm

Related News

Beximco nominates director to board of Shipping Corporation

TBS Report
24 November, 2022, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 24 November, 2022, 07:52 pm
Beximco nominates director to board of Shipping Corporation

Bangladesh Export Import Company (Beximco) Ltd has nominated its Chief Executive Officer, Mostafa Zamanul Bahar, as a director on the board of Bangladesh Shipping Corporation. 

The Shipping Corporation, after discussing the issue at its board meeting on Wednesday, said in a stock exchange filing on Thursday that it will present Beximco's director nomination in its 45th annual general meeting scheduled for 11 December in order to secure shareholder approval.

The disclosure also said Beximco's proposal will be placed if it held at least 2% of Shipping Corporation shares on the record date which expired on 23 November. 

Earlier, on 13 November, Beximco said it owned a 5.25% stake in the corporation, and decided to ask for a directorship there.
In the July to September quarter of the ongoing fiscal, Beximco earned revenue of Tk1,919 crore, which was Tk1,758 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

However, because of increased costs, including that of production, administration, distribution, and finance, the company's net profit for the three months dropped to Tk369 crore, from Tk450 crore in the same quarter last year.

Beximco shares, with a face value of Tk10 each, closed at Tk115.6 on the Dhaka Stock Exchange on Thursday.

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd, the drug-making arm of Beximco Group, has seen its quarterly revenue grow to Tk979 crore, from Tk847 crore a year ago. But rising costs reduced its earnings per share (EPS) to Tk3.24 in the July-September quarter from Tk3.28 in the same period last year.

On the other hand, the group's ceramics exporting wing, Shinepukur Ceramics, secured a quarterly EPS of Tk0.10 in the July-September quarter, which was Tk0.02 a year ago, while its quarterly turnover increased to over Tk49 crore from Tk36.4 crore in the previous year.

Beximco

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

While it removed the fake page, Facebook refused to provide details on the hoaxers’ identity, maintaining in an email only that it had taken unspecified “appropriate action.” Photo: Reuters

Facebook is failing journalists

9h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Making CSR count in Bangladesh

9h | Panorama
Illustration: Bloomberg

Pet projects to maintain work-life balance

9h | Pursuit
The world of music is now a fast paced one and only knowing how to sing will not guarantee a career in music. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

The Government Music College: Struggling to keep in tune with the times

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Biggest shocks ever witnessed at football World Cup

Biggest shocks ever witnessed at football World Cup

10h | Videos
Brazil on mission Hexa

Brazil on mission Hexa

10h | Videos
Why Orchita Sporshia fears people

Why Orchita Sporshia fears people

22h | Videos
Orion Pharma Quiz Competition Raffle Draw held

Orion Pharma Quiz Competition Raffle Draw held

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Traffic to be restricted in Dhaka Cantonment on 21 Nov

4
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ghanim Al Muftah: The boy who stole the show in WC opening ceremony alongside Morgan Freeman

5
Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court
Bangladesh

Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court

6
Photo: Courtesy
Splash

Norah Fatehi leaves fans disappointed in Dhaka