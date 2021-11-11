Beximco Limited, Beximco Pharma post stellar growth in Q1

Economy

TBS Report
11 November, 2021, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 11 November, 2021, 10:13 pm

Related News

Beximco Limited, Beximco Pharma post stellar growth in Q1

Beximco Group’s concern Shinepukur Ceramics’ profits dropped as costs increased amid a subdued growth in sales

TBS Report
11 November, 2021, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 11 November, 2021, 10:13 pm
Beximco Limited, Beximco Pharma post stellar growth in Q1

Beximco Limited and Beximco Pharmaceuticals have posted stellar growth in sales and profits for the July-September quarter, compared to that in the same period of 2020. 

However, the Beximco Group's concern Shinepukur Ceramics' profits dropped as costs increased amid a subdued growth in sales. 

Beximco Limited

The conglomerate's sales and profits have been rising sharply since the end of the first wave of Covid-19 as all its businesses are growing in addition to its lucrative income from exports of high quality personal protective equipment (PPE). 

Its quarterly revenue rose to Tk1,758 crore from Tk653 crore a year ago, while the net profit after all taxes grew to over Tk450 crore from less than Tk87 crore in the July-September 2020 quarter. 

Its quarterly earnings per share (EPS) rose to Tk4.11 from Tk0.14 and the net asset value (NAV) per share stood at Tk83.42.

Beximco Pharmaceuticals

Beximco Pharmaceuticals, a leading drug maker of the country, registered quarterly sales of Tk847 crore in July-September this year, up from Tk693 crore in the same quarter last year. 

Its EPS for the first quarter of this fiscal year grew to Tk3.28 from Tk2.41 a year ago. 

The company earned a lot from supplying Covid-19 vaccines last year, while its export and local market too kept growing. 

Shinepukur Ceramics' profit drop

Shinepukur Ceramics' quarterly EPS dropped to Tk0.02 this year from Tk0.05 a year ago.

This company's sales in the July-September period slightly grew to Tk36.4 crore from Tk33.3 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2020. 

But the increased cost of goods sold squeezed its gross profits and the company managed to save a meagre amount through saving some operating and financial expenses. 

Beximco / Beximco Pharmaceuticals / Shinepukur Ceramics / Profit growth / profit drop / sales growth

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

A Better Tomorrow – Photography Show at COP26 On BD Climate Change

A Better Tomorrow – Photography Show at COP26 On BD Climate Change

5h | Videos
Jinjira-a silent revolution in light engineering industry

Jinjira-a silent revolution in light engineering industry

1d | Videos
Malala Yousafzai ties knot

Malala Yousafzai ties knot

1d | Videos
Fuel price hike feared to trip up recovery

Fuel price hike feared to trip up recovery

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Poor show in DU admission tests continues
Education

Poor show in DU admission tests continues

2
A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again
Bangladesh

A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Tourists leave as panic grips Cox’s Bazar

4
A senior engineer at Neural Semiconductor Limited conducting a knowledge sharing session with newly recruited engineers. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

An RMG sector giant is looking to turn Bangladesh into the next chip-making hub

5
Photo: Noor A Alam
Pursuit

Tasnia Atique: An entrepreneur who turned her adversities into lessons for others

6
Five pvt firms picked to run five closed jute mills
Industry

Five pvt firms picked to run five closed jute mills