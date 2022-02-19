BEPZA signs $50m investment deal with 4 companies

Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) has signed lease agreements with four local and foreign companies.

The companies will invest $50 million (Tk430 crore) to establish factories at BEPZA Economic Zone (EZ) of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar (BSMSN) in Chattogram's Mirsarai.

These companies will manufacture packaging tools, garments, garment accessories, camping items, and shoe accessories.

BEPZA on Saturday signed the land lease agreements with – Sri Lankan company Univogue Garments, US company Campex (BD) Limited, Chinese company Fengqun Composite Material Company Limited, and Bangladeshi company TexTrim Labels (Bd) Limited.

They will be allotted some 18 plots of 63,271sqm.

More to follow...