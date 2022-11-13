Bepza seeks more Japanese, Italian investment in EPZs

Economy

TBS Report
13 November, 2022, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 13 November, 2022, 07:08 pm

Photo: Courtesy
The Bangladesh Export Processing Zone Authority (Bepza) has sought more investment from Japan and Italy.

Member (Investment Promotion) of Bepza Ali Reza Mazid has requested the ambassadors of these countries to work on in this regard so that more Japanese and Italian investors choose the EPZs of Bangladesh as their investment destination, said a Bepza press release.

"Bepza believes in partnership of development. We hope that more new Japanese and Italian industries will be included in the list of Bepza," said the Bepza member while the Ambassador of Japan Ito Naoki and the Ambassador of Italy Enrico Nunziata visited Uttara EPZ on Saturday, led by Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen.

Ito Naoki said, "Japanese Investors have a very positive impression of Bepza as they are getting the services and facilities to run their business smoothly in EPZs."

The ambassador praised Bepza for creating a fantastic working atmosphere in the EPZs.

He thanked Bepza for its best services and cooperation provided to the Japanese investors.

Masud Bin Momen commended Bepza for its significant contribution to the national export.

He urged the ambassadors to work for bringing more investment into Bangladesh since the country has a liberal investment policy and offers attractive incentives to foreign investors.

Later, the delegation visited four factories of Uttara EPZ – Evergreen Products Factory (BD) Ltd, Sonic (Bangladesh) Ltd, Mazen (Bangladesh) Industries Ltd and Section Seven International Limited.

They observed the production process of those factories and expressed their satisfaction to see the working environment and products of diverse nature.

Among others, Secretary (East) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mashfee Binte Shams, Executive Director (Uttara EPZ) Naheed Munshi, Executive Director (Enterprise Services) Md Khorshid Alam, President of Bangladesh EPZ Investors' Association SM Khan and high officials of Bepza were present on the occasion.

