Belarus keen on improving trade ties with Bangladesh: FBCCI

Economy

TBS Report
11 March, 2024, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 11 March, 2024, 10:23 pm

Logo of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce &amp; Industries (FBCCI). Photo: Collected
Logo of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce & Industries (FBCCI). Photo: Collected

Belarus has expressed interest for working with Bangladesh in the fields of food processing, agricultural machinery and human resource development. 

Evgeny Shestakov, deputy foreign minister of the European nation, also sought to enhance bilateral trades with Dhaka in a meeting with Md Amin Helali, senior vice-president of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry, on Sunday afternoon. 

Besides, they also discussed issues relating to investment, exchange of skills and technology, and mutual cooperation in other areas. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Helali told Evgeny that both the countries can benefit from joint initiatives for agricultural production and food processing, citing that Bangladesh has land scarcity while Belarus is abundant with land compared to its population size. 

He also invited investments from Belarus in areas of processing of agro products, medicine, ceramics, paper pulp making, tourism sector and skills development of young people. 

The FBCCI leader requested the Belarus' minster to import manpower and agro products from Bangladesh. 

The country's apex trade body also sought Evgeny's help to simplify Belarus' visa issuing process for Bangladeshi businessmen and entrepreneurs. 

In reply, Evgeny emphasised strengthening commercial contact and coordination between the businessmen of Bangladesh and Belarus.

In particular, he intended to import agricultural products like fruits and jute from Bangladesh. He also assured of extending support for improving skills of the youth in Bangladesh, especially creating a pool of medical personnel.

FBCCI directors, business leaders, government officials, among others, were also present at the meeting.

