BEA welcomes govt move to introduce universal pension scheme 

Economy

TBS Report
22 February, 2022, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2022, 02:49 pm

Related News

BEA welcomes govt move to introduce universal pension scheme 

TBS Report
22 February, 2022, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2022, 02:49 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Bangladesh Economic Association (BEA) has welcomed the government move to introduce a universal pension scheme for people above the age of 60.

The body of economists thanked Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to finally kick start the implementation of the much-anticipated initiative, reads a BEA press release issued on Tuesday.

Earlier in FY2020-21, during a pre-budget discussion with the finance ministry, BEA President Dr Abul Barkat had submitted a written proposal for a universal pension scheme.

Universal pension finally takes shape
Universal pension finally takes shape

The BEA, in its national budget proposal for the fiscal year, recommended an allocation of Tk5,000 to bring the country's senior citizens involved in the private sector under government welfare, added the release.

The platform comprising of some 5,000 Bangladeshi economists hoped that once officially started, the universal pension facility for the elderly will help improve the living standards of the general people.

 

Bangladesh / Top News

Bangladesh / Bangladesh Economic Association / universal pension scheme / Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

When people are in a culture that doesn&#039;t provide psychological safety, they don&#039;t speak up and business leaders should pay attention to this. Photo: Bloomberg

Can Career Regrets Be Avoided? 

2h | Panorama
Professor Dr. Mohammed Farashuddin, former governor of Bangladesh Bank and chief advisor of East West University. Illustration: TBS

‘The bigger the defaulter, the more benefit h/she gets’

5h | Panorama
The fabric and textile stores of the capital’s Elephant Road area have a range of options in their upholstery section. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Fabrics that your home deserves

5h | Habitat
Standing on 2.8 acres of land, the banyan trees in Jhenaidah are regarded as one of the oldest and largest banyan trees in the Indian subcontinent. Photo: Mumit M

The country’s oldest banyan tree is dying. And the authorities are helping it die

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Star Tech: From a small store to a tech-retail giant

Star Tech: From a small store to a tech-retail giant

1h | Videos
Different kind of book fair in Rajshahi

Different kind of book fair in Rajshahi

1h | Videos
Five films to watch this February

Five films to watch this February

22h | Videos
US adds Alibaba to 'notorious markets' list

US adds Alibaba to 'notorious markets' list

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

2
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

3
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

4
Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 
Banking

Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 

5
GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again
Education

GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again

6
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Banking

BB allows financial institutions, govt entities to enter MFS business