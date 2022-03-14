BCMEA urges not to increase gas prices

Economy

TBS Report
14 March, 2022, 11:50 am
Last modified: 14 March, 2022, 03:11 pm

Related News

BCMEA urges not to increase gas prices

'We urge the government not to increase the price of fuel gas used in the ceramic industry to protect the gas dependent domestic ceramic industry and to keep this emerging industry in the competitive world market,' BCMEA President Sirajul Islam Mollah said

TBS Report
14 March, 2022, 11:50 am
Last modified: 14 March, 2022, 03:11 pm
Picture: TBS
Picture: TBS

Bangladesh Ceramic Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BCMEA) has urged the government not to increase the price of fuel gas.

"The Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) had adopted another plan to increase gas prices. This will be the 7th time in the last 10 years," BCMEA President Sirajul Islam Mollah said while speaking at a conference at Dhaka Reporters' Unity (DRU) on Monday (14 March).

The organisation said that in 2019, the average production cost of ceramic products per kg increased by 10 to 12% as a result of about 38% increase in gas prices in the industrial sector.

Citing recent data released by various media outlets, BCMEA said that this is the eight-time in the last 10 years that the government has planned to increase gas prices by an average of 116%.

BCMEA president said that this will further increase the production cost of the product by 18-20% . As a result of the increase in the price of fuel gas, the cost will increase in all areas including transportation cost, he added. 

The ceramic industry will suffer the most from the rise in gas prices. Entrepreneurs, investing financial institutions and above all the country will suffer immensely due to the inability of domestic products to compete with foreign products in the price competition, BCMEA added. 

"In such circumstances, we urge the government not to increase the price of fuel gas used in the ceramic industry to protect the gas-dependent domestic ceramic industry and to keep this emerging industry in the competitive world market," BCMEA President Sirajul Islam Mollah further said. 

Bangladesh / Top News

Bangladesh Ceramic Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BCMEA) / Gas price / ceramic

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo Caption: Putin has isolated himself from the rest of the world. Picture: Bloomberg

Putin's inner circle: Who has the Russian president's ear on the war in Ukraine?

1h | Panorama
Photo caption: The effective protection of local industries from tariffs is increasing despite decreasing tariffs on imports of inputs. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

‘Under the current tariff structure, exporters are better off not exporting’

4h | Interviews
ProPlanters: Bringing greenery to your home

ProPlanters: Bringing greenery to your home

4h | Brands
Apple Event 2022: Another tech lovers’ bonanza

Apple Event 2022: Another tech lovers’ bonanza

4h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Cristiano Ronaldo sets all-time scoring record

Cristiano Ronaldo sets all-time scoring record

18h | Videos
Trump tears into Biden amid Ukraine conflict

Trump tears into Biden amid Ukraine conflict

18h | Videos
The first Bangladeshi international racing champion

The first Bangladeshi international racing champion

19h | Videos
Horses’ fates remain unchanged despite modern carriage

Horses’ fates remain unchanged despite modern carriage

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh

2
Infograph: TBS
Economy

Sri Lankan company snaps up Agora 

3
Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh
Economy

Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh

4
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private unis to replace trimesters with semesters from 1 July

5
Xinyi Glass Holdings eyes plant in Bangladesh
Economy

Chinese glass giant keen to invest $200m in Bangladesh

6
Representational Image. Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Islamic Foundation releases Sehri, Iftar timings